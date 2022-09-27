ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

whatsupnewp.com

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
NEWPORT, RI
CBS Boston

National Coffee Day: Where to find free cups and deals on Thursday

BOSTON - Caffeine lovers rejoice - September 29 is National Coffee Day! There are free cups to be found if you know where to look on Thursday. Below are some of the deals and freebies that Boston-area coffee sellers are offering:Aroma Joe's: Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee (Free 24-ounce coffee for rewards members)Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members Marylou's: Hot or iced medium coffee for 99 centsPanera: $2 off select beverages for Sip Club members; new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers get 2 months freePeet's: Free small drip coffee with purchase; 20% off beans, pods and espresso capsulesCheck your favorite coffee shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Thursday.   
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

Commission approves revised Dexter Street Commons project

PAWTUCKET – The planned development of a new six-story mixed residential and commercial project at 71 Dexter St. is back in full swing, after the Pawtucket-Central Falls Joint Planning Commission last week approved a revised preliminary plan for the project. Lee Peyser, of developer Peyser Group, told The Valley...
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Plymouth Fights Dumping of Nuclear Waste into Cape Cod Bay

Folks in Plymouth turned out for a rally on Plymouth Town Hall Green on Monday night to protest the possibility that more than one million gallons of potentially radioactive wastewater from the former Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station could be dumped into Cape Cod Bay. Boston's WCVB TV Channel 5 reported...
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River

Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Market Basket Ranked No. 1 in America for Inflation-Busting

The results of a new national survey this week have revealed that a New Bedford and Fall River favorite is leading the country when it comes to dealing with inflation. The survey, conducted by a customer data science company called Dunnhumby, reveals that Market Basket is far and away the most popular supermarket in America.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
middleborough.com

Special Town Meeting: Preserving Picone/Sunnyside Farm at 415 Plymouth Street

October 3, 2022 Special Town Meeting – Articles 24, 25 & 26:. Preserving Picone/Sunnyside Farm at 415 Plymouth Street. The Picone Family is working with the Town of Middleborough (Five blue highlighted parcels on the map below), the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture, an organic Farmer who will invest into the two yellow highlighted parcels on the map below, Wildlands Trust (Non-Profit Land Protection Organization based in Plymouth, MA), and the Town Community Preservation Committee to permanently protect the Picone/Sunnyside Farm.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

INVESTIGATION: Diossa’s Campaign Lied About Travel Charges

A GoLocal investigation, which began more than three months ago, uncovered 26 trips by then-Central Falls Mayor James Diossa — many of the trips were to exotic places. Now, GoLocal has uncovered more than a dozen additional trips and an attempt by Diossa to cover up the true cost to taxpayers for his travel costs.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
FUN 107

