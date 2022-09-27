ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Washington Wrap: Sanders helps sink Manchin’s ‘big oil side bill’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Senate voted Tuesday to move forward with a stop-gap bill needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, leaving out a controversial oil and gas permitting reform measure that had split Vermont’s congressional delegation. The measure had included energy permitting reforms supported by...
Pipeline bill fails to proceed in US Senate

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate was set to vote tonight, Sept. 27, 2022, on a motion that could have spelled “the beginning of the end” for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia. However, within an hour of when the vote was set to begin, U.S. Senator Manchin (D-WV) asked […]
Sen. Leahy of Vermont Holding Series of Events to Discuss New Book

Vermont’s retiring U.S. senator has announced a series of events where he will discuss his new book about his nearly 50 years in Washington. Democrat Patrick Leahy recently released his memoirs, titled “The Road Taken.”. In the book, Leahy traces many of the changes he has witnessed since...
