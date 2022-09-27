Read full article on original website
Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
House Homeland Security chair Bennie Thompson calls for federal probe of Ron DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard migrants stunt
Rep. Bennie Thompson urges Justice Department and Homeland Security officials to stop Gov. Ron DeSantis from using migrants to score political points.
Southeastern Massachusetts Vocational Schools Get $5.3 Million to Expand Programs
Three vocational schools on the SouthCoast are getting a total of $5.3 million in funding from the state, after the Baker-Polito Administration announced $24 million in Skills Capital Grants statewide. Funding is meant to help the schools modernize their labs and expand programs that provide careers-based training and education, state...
Washington Wrap: Sanders helps sink Manchin’s ‘big oil side bill’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Senate voted Tuesday to move forward with a stop-gap bill needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, leaving out a controversial oil and gas permitting reform measure that had split Vermont’s congressional delegation. The measure had included energy permitting reforms supported by...
Pipeline bill fails to proceed in US Senate
WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate was set to vote tonight, Sept. 27, 2022, on a motion that could have spelled “the beginning of the end” for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia. However, within an hour of when the vote was set to begin, U.S. Senator Manchin (D-WV) asked […]
Warwick Democrat delivers Chamber endorsement to GOP's Fung for 2nd congressional district
WARWICK -- He may be a Democrat, but in his day job Warwick City Council President Stephen McAllister is a regional vice president for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. And the U.S. Chamber, unlike some local chambers, leans to the right. So in a week of post-primary Democratic unity, it...
Battle for Senate: New Hampshire’s Hassan spotlights her push for ‘increased funding for police’
EXCLUSIVE: With Republican groups and candidates increasingly targeting Democrats over the issue of crime, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is showcasing her record of support for law enforcement in a new ad hitting airwaves in the key battleground state of New Hampshire. "As law enforcement, we want what’s best for our...
Sen. Leahy of Vermont Holding Series of Events to Discuss New Book
Vermont’s retiring U.S. senator has announced a series of events where he will discuss his new book about his nearly 50 years in Washington. Democrat Patrick Leahy recently released his memoirs, titled “The Road Taken.”. In the book, Leahy traces many of the changes he has witnessed since...
