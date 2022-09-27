ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

4 victims identified in fatal crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Arizona

Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the victims of Sunday’s crash were 24-year-old Athish Nagarajan and 23-year-old Dhinesh Nagarajan — both of Tempe — and 53-year-old Gnanappan Nagarajan and 45-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal who were visiting from India.
SEDONA, AZ
CBS Denver

Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian

A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
BERKLEY, CO
CBS DFW

1 person is dead after getting shot at while driving

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a highway shooting on Friday.At around 5:17 p.m., Dallas police were notified of a shooting in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway. A driver was traveling northbound in the left-hand lane of 175. They approached the interchange for I-20 when the driver of another vehicle shot at them. The victim stopped on the freeway and was transported to a local hospital, where they died.The suspect was driving a small, grey car, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
CBS LA

Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash

The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
REDLANDS, CA
The Independent

Truck driver killed after vehicle veers off overpass and bursts into flames

One person has been killed after their 18-wheel truck veered off a highway overpass before bursting into flames in front of horrified drivers, police in Texas have said.The crash occurred on Wednesday on US-75 about 26 miles north east of downtown Dallas, Texas, when police say the truck collided with a vehicle before veering onto the road below it.Dashcam video obtained by WFAA and CNN on Wednesday showed the truck veering off the US-75 highway before bursting into flames on Sacey Road, where drivers waiting at a red light witnessed the horrifying crash.“I don’t know. It was surreal. It...
Fox News

3 killed in fiery New Mexico car crash

Three people are dead in Roswell after a fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday, authorities said. Roswell police said a 29-year-old woman and two men — ages 27 and 32 — were killed in the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. The names of the three victims weren’t immediately released....
ROSWELL, NM

