4 victims identified in fatal crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Arizona
Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the victims of Sunday’s crash were 24-year-old Athish Nagarajan and 23-year-old Dhinesh Nagarajan — both of Tempe — and 53-year-old Gnanappan Nagarajan and 45-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal who were visiting from India.
A man was fatally shot in Houston. Hours later, a boy thought to be his son was found dead in an SUV.
A person of interest is in custody in the deaths of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday and a toddler, thought to be the victim's son, who was found dead in the back seat of an SUV, Houston authorities said. The Houston Police Department said Wednesday morning that the...
Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian
A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
Woman dies after being crushed between 2 private ambulances in Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a private ambulance in Philadelphia's Germantown section on Saturday, police say. The woman was identified as Nisha Jaia Renee Dash, according to police. The crash happened on the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue around 10:10 a.m. Police say...
Osceola County crash leaves one dead & 16 hurt as horrific pictures show wreckage after semi-truck & tour bus accident
A HORRIFYING multi-vehicle crash in Florida has left one dead and 16 others injured. Shocking images show the aftermath of the crash, which involved a semi-tractor trailer, transit bus and pickup truck, according to officials. The crash happened on Wednesday morning on State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to...
2 Women Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in northwest Harris County on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash involved two [..]
1 person is dead after getting shot at while driving
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a highway shooting on Friday.At around 5:17 p.m., Dallas police were notified of a shooting in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway. A driver was traveling northbound in the left-hand lane of 175. They approached the interchange for I-20 when the driver of another vehicle shot at them. The victim stopped on the freeway and was transported to a local hospital, where they died.The suspect was driving a small, grey car, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash
The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
Truck driver killed after vehicle veers off overpass and bursts into flames
One person has been killed after their 18-wheel truck veered off a highway overpass before bursting into flames in front of horrified drivers, police in Texas have said.The crash occurred on Wednesday on US-75 about 26 miles north east of downtown Dallas, Texas, when police say the truck collided with a vehicle before veering onto the road below it.Dashcam video obtained by WFAA and CNN on Wednesday showed the truck veering off the US-75 highway before bursting into flames on Sacey Road, where drivers waiting at a red light witnessed the horrifying crash.“I don’t know. It was surreal. It...
3 killed in fiery New Mexico car crash
Three people are dead in Roswell after a fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday, authorities said. Roswell police said a 29-year-old woman and two men — ages 27 and 32 — were killed in the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. The names of the three victims weren’t immediately released....
38-Year-Old Ashlee Harwood Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a woman
A man was shot outside of the Clutch City Cluckers in south Houston early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, officers with the southwest officers of the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Main St.
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart
The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.
