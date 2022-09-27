ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Bedford, OH
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Twinsburg, OH
City
Bedford, OH
Twinsburg, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, OH
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Marion County, OH
Crime & Safety
Crawford County, OH
Crime & Safety
whbc.com

Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stevens
Cleveland.com

Feds drop charges against Cleveland cop in credit-card fraud scheme, but faces allegations of falsifying vehicle titles

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors dropped charges against a Cleveland police officer in connection with a credit-card fraud scheme, but county prosecutors have charged him with falsifying titles to several cars. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster last week granted the U.S. attorney’s request to drop charges against Rorell Dickerson.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Fraud#Razor Scooters#Crawford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbc.com

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy