Marshals arrest man in Ohio accused of knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
Ohio woman sentenced to life in prison for killing Cleveland officer
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a young woman heading to prison for life after a crime spree, including the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.
Scammers spoof deputy’s phone number to bilk residents: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter
A woman, 38, received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Geauga County sheriff’s deputy and demanding a payment of $5,000 through Apple Pay and gift cards. She sent the payments before contacting Bainbridge Township police Sept. 22. Officers are attempting to recover her money. Police Chief...
Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit
AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
Execution date set for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.
Sheffield Lake woman accused in 85-year-old stepfather’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake woman is accused in her stepfather’s death. Police say the two lived together, and it turns out, it’s what she didn’t do that has her in trouble. Officers say they found 85-year-old William Brown in his bed, barely breathing in...
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Man locks himself in a semi after crashing into a pole: North Ridgeville police blotter
On September 26, officers responded to a report of a man who crashed into a pole and fled on foot. Prior to the officer’s arrival, dispatch reported the suspect ran across the street to a semi-truck lot and locked himself in a semi. He eventually exited the semi and arrested on charges of operating under the influence and careless operation.
Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog
A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.
Accused of killing Columbus man, woman held on $3 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman accused of shooting a 26-year-old to death in the South Linden neighborhood is being held on a $3 million bond. Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, was issued a $3 million bond at her arraignment on Wednesday, about a week after the Columbus Division of Police sent out a warrant […]
Feds drop charges against Cleveland cop in credit-card fraud scheme, but faces allegations of falsifying vehicle titles
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors dropped charges against a Cleveland police officer in connection with a credit-card fraud scheme, but county prosecutors have charged him with falsifying titles to several cars. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster last week granted the U.S. attorney’s request to drop charges against Rorell Dickerson.
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
Troopers stopped 32-year-old LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton at about 3:21 p.m. Sept. 19 on I-75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation.
Mother undecided on action after daughter shatters vehicle rear window: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 10, police were dispatched to a Woodhaven Avenue residence regarding a property damage complaint. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that a couple of days earlier, her daughter had thrown something at her vehicle’s rear window, causing the glass to shatter. Due to the...
Food, bottles fly at workers in Ohio restaurant assault
Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville, Ohio hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed.
Hawken School bus driver arrested for drunk driving: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- OVI: Cedar Road. At 5:35 p.m. Sept. 23, a caller reported seeing a school bus weaving between lanes while on I-271. The bus got off the freeway on Cedar Road, and was then seen running into curbs on that road. The bus then turned onto northbound Richmond...
Old Brooklyn man accused of leaving racist threat on housemate’s blanket
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Old Brooklyn man has been charged with burglary after he was accused of breaking through his housemate’s bedroom door, damaging his property and leaving a racist message on a blanket. The message appeared to have been scrawled with black spray paint. Neil Filous, 46, was...
Drunk driver wrecks girlfriend’s car: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 5, police were dispatched to Pearl Road regarding a two-car crash. An arriving officer talked to the at-fault driver, who smelled like booze and was driving his girlfriend’s Ford. It also turned out that the Parma Heights man had a suspended license. After failing a field sobriety...
Unwanted house guest claims to have defecated on homeowner’s lawn: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Sept. 23 that she was receiving unwanted text messages from a man that was staying with her periodically until she asked him to leave. She said he had just messaged her and said he defecated in her yard. Officers located the man near the woman’s home. He...
Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
