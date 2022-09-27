ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

City Futures provides soccer camps for kids

By Daniel Esteve, Dave Jobe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was over in Fairmount City, Illinois where St. Louis City SC is growing the game of soccer. The MLS team, set to kick off in 2023 is already planting roots in St. Louis. Their City2 team is in the MLS Next Pro playoffs and the new organization is offering a program for kids to learn how to play soccer for free. One of those camps was held in Fairmount City.

