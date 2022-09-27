ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keegan Murray: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022

By Sean Cunningham
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about his first NBA Media Day experience in Sacramento, living up to high expectations as a top five lottery pick and MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League, and his early takeaways of the roster before the team opens training camp in Sacramento.

