Richaun Holmes: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022

By Sean Cunningham
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Richaun Holmes addresses reporters for the first time during Media Day about his off-the-court family matters which ended last season early, his motivation for the season ahead, playing alongside Domantas Sabonis and Sacramento’s improvements.

