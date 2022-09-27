Richaun Holmes: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Richaun Holmes addresses reporters for the first time during Media Day about his off-the-court family matters which ended last season early, his motivation for the season ahead, playing alongside Domantas Sabonis and Sacramento’s improvements.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
