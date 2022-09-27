Jack O’Brien connected at 13 minutes in with a feed from Clayton Husta as Oakcrest won at home, 1-0, over Absegami. Oakcrest improves to 5-1-3 while Absegami is now 0-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO