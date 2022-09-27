Read full article on original website
Monmouth County Girls Soccer for Sept. 28: No. 8 Red Bank Catholic continues to win
Gianna Romeo connected in the 52nd minute to provide Red Bank Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory on the road over rival Rumson-Fair Haven. Ashley Ignacio had the assist on the goal while Peyton Auriemma earned her fourth shutout this season with three saves for Red Bank Catholic (5-2), whose only losses are to top out-of-state teams.
Ocean Co. field hockey for Sep 28: Toms River So. wins in OT, Pt. Pleasant shuts out again
Sophomore Eva Schilling scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help lift Toms River South to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Toms River. Freshman Brooke Weyandt scored the tying goal in the fourth quarter for Toms River South (5-4), which has won four of its last five games. Sophomore goalie Brielle Berruti finished with six saves.
Monmouth County boys soccer for Sept. 28: Neptune wins; Colts Neck prevails in OT
Kyle Moore led the way for Colts Neck with a hat trick as it scored an overtime goal to take home a 5-4 victory over Manasquan in Manasquan. Colts Neck (5-1-1) led heading into halftime but Manasquan (4-4) was able to score three goals in the second half. Matt Karolak finished with one goal and two assists.
Atlantic County Boys Soccer for Sept. 28: Oakcrest shuts down Absegami
Jack O’Brien connected at 13 minutes in with a feed from Clayton Husta as Oakcrest won at home, 1-0, over Absegami. Oakcrest improves to 5-1-3 while Absegami is now 0-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Cape May County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 28: No. 18 Ocean City stays unbeaten
Emily Benson and Zoey Lappin each scored twice, helping propel Ocean City - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to an 8-0 victory over Atlantic Tech in Ocean City. McKenna Chisholm, Ashley Rhodes, Gabby Cupit, and Coryn McDonnell all added goals for the Raiders, who are still unbeaten at 7-0-1 on the year.
Burlington County girls soccer roundup for Wednesday Sept. 28: Neal lifts No. 11 Cherokee
Freshman Caroline Neal scored a pair of goals to increase her season total to four and send Cherokee, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-2 win over Camden Catholic in Marlton. Olivia Marrone netted her team-high sixth goal of the year to go with two assists as...
Middlesex County girls soccer recaps for Sept. 28: Monroe takes down Old Bridge (PHOTOS)
Karly Winfough and Lauren Pascal both scored to lead Monroe to a 2-0 win over Old Bridge in Old Bridge. Ava Soares assisted Pascal’s goal and Shaine Magee assisted Winfough’s goal which each came in the second half after a scoreless first half. Garcen Regan made three saves for the shutout.
Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pope John falls
Erick Cortes scored a goal with two assists to lead Morris Hills to a 3-2 win over Pope John in Sparta. Chris D’Souza and Jayden Roldan each netted a goal for Morris Hills (5-3), which broke a 2-2 tie with a goal in the second half. Dharm Desai made three saves and Ryan Walter made one save in a combined effort for the win.
Middlesex County boys soccer recaps for Sept. 28: Edison Academy among winners
Abhay Bhaskar made four saves as Edson Academy shut out Somerset Magnet, 3-0, in Edison. Vedant Badoni, Misha Patel, and Julian Counterman all scored in the win for Edison Academy, which improved to 4-5, Arnuv Batra and Yuraj Lakhotia each an assist, too. Steven LaRosa made 11 saves in the...
Monmouth County field hockey for Sept. 28: Ocean Township tops Colts Neck
Erica Pardon scored three goals and added one assist as Ocean Township earned a 4-0 victory over Colts Neck in Ocean Township. Sofia Chebookjian made eight saves as Ocean Township (7-1) scored two goals in the first half to take control. Caylee Zanga added a goal while Jordan Dobin was credited with one assist.
Camden County Boys Soccer for Sept. 28: Trenton Catholic over Pennsauken Tech
Adolphus Temeh delivered a hat trick while Selvin Hernandez added a goal and an assist as Trenton Catholic won on the road, 4-2, over Pennsauken Tech. Jaffet Sanchez dished two assists while Donovan Mendoza had one for Trenton Catholic (3-3). Pennsauken Tech is now 0-5. Haddonfield 4, Gateway 2. Daire...
Bergen County girls soccer for Sept. 28: Rutherford, New Milford, Fair Lawn get wins
Sophomores Poppie Bimson and Fiona Waller each had a goal to help lift Rutherford to a 2-0 win over Lyndhurst in Rutherford. Junior Ellie Schmitt chipped in with an assist for Rutherford (4-2-1), which won its third straight match. Freshman keeper Victoria Silvestri made seven saves. Junior goalie Mackenzie Sibello...
Burlington County boys soccer roundup for Wednesday Sept. 28: Palmyra wins in OT
Jase Jennings broke a scoreless tie in the second overtime period to spark Palmyra to an exciting 1-0 win over Burlington Township in Palmyra. John Liebe stopped all six shots he faced to record the shutout. Palmyra extended its winning streak to six and improved to 8-1. Jonathan Martin made...
Bergen County boys soccer round for Sept. 28: Contreras keeps Old Tappan undefeated
Kevin Contreras scored two second half goals to lead Old Tappan to a 2-0 victory over Demarest in Old Tappan. It is the fifth multi-goal game of the season for Contreras, who has 12 goals on the year for Old Tappan (6-0). Michael Greenberg made 10 saves to earn his first shutout of the season.
Cumberland County girls soccer for Sept. 28: Cedar Creek over Bridgeton
Corinne Morgan scored five goals as Cedar Creek pulled away early during a 7-1 victory over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Cedar Creek (7-2) scored four goals in the first half. Natalie Eifert and Tiffany Fabian also found the back of the net. Adelina Wilks scored the only goal of the afternoon...
New Egypt, Doane Academy end key Burlington County boys soccer battle even
Who could have guessed a boys soccer game featuring two of the leading goal scorers, not just in the Burlington County Scholastic League but in the entire state of New Jersey, would turn into a defensive battle right from the opening kick?
Cumberland County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Vineland and Millville draw
Throw the records out whenever these two rivals play. Ethan Spinnato’s goal for 1-5-1 Vineland proved to be enough to get a result, as the visiting Fighting Clan earned a 1-1 draw at Millville on Wednesday evening. Shaun McCarthy’s goal on a feed from Owen Gilson proved to be...
The Jeep Store Shore Sports Network Football Top 10 for Sept. 27
Questions about several division races were answered and upsets were on display once again in Week 4. For the second straight week, three new teams will enter The Jeep Shore Shore Sports Network Football Top 10. Red Bank Catholic solidified its grip on the No. 1 spot with a victory...
Burlington County field hockey roundup for Wednesday Sept. 28: No. 8 Moorestown prevails
Sydney Kowalczyk scored a pair of goals and added an assist to help Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeat Bishop Eustace 5-3 in Moorestown. Izzy Leese scored and collected three assists for Moorestown, which built a 5-1 lead through three quarters and held on to improve to 6-3.
Essex Co. boys soccer for Sep 28: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops No. 8 West Orange
Senior Luke Warjanka scored with seven minutes left, tucking in a goal mouth cross from junior Eddie Krupski as top-ranked Seton Hall Prep squeezed by West Orange, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 3-2 in West Orange. Warjanka also scored Seton Hall Prep’s (7-1) second...
