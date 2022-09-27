ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

Atlantic County Boys Soccer for Sept. 28: Oakcrest shuts down Absegami

Jack O’Brien connected at 13 minutes in with a feed from Clayton Husta as Oakcrest won at home, 1-0, over Absegami. Oakcrest improves to 5-1-3 while Absegami is now 0-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pope John falls

Erick Cortes scored a goal with two assists to lead Morris Hills to a 3-2 win over Pope John in Sparta. Chris D’Souza and Jayden Roldan each netted a goal for Morris Hills (5-3), which broke a 2-2 tie with a goal in the second half. Dharm Desai made three saves and Ryan Walter made one save in a combined effort for the win.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

