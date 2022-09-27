Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Dock underwater in Putnam County, Florida as the state gears up for Ian
Residents say this dock was under two feet of water during Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Ian is expected to have similar effects.
WCJB
P.K. Yonge blanks Santa Fe in Tuesday night high school football, 15-0
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave picked up their first win of the high school football season on Tuesday, defeating Alachua County rival Santa Fe, 15-0. Both teams were playing their second game in four nights and moved the game up in the schedule as North Central Florida braces for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.
WCJB
Florida Gator game against Eastern Washington rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gator football game against Eastern Washington is rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. The Gators will be facing the Eagles Sunday, October 2 at noon instead of Saturday. All tickets bought for the Saturday game will be honored on Sunday.
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week five of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. Hawthorne’s Darian Smith-Williams returns the punt for a 68-yard TD. Newberry’s David Schmidt...
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport operations affected as Hurricane Ian moves closer to North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several flights have been canceled at Gainesville Regional Airport. American Airlines canceled flights today and tomorrow, with plans to resume operations Friday. . Delta has canceled all flights until Friday. . As a result, the airport will be closed during severe weather.
WCJB
Starke police help residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Starke police officers are helping prepare for hurricane Ian before the storm comes closer. The Starke Police Department posted these pictures of officers helping get sandbags on the outside of some people’s homes. Some areas in Starke are prone to flooding.
Florida Moves EWU Game to Sunday Due to Hurricane Ian
The Gators were originally slated to play on Saturday.
WCJB
FPL processing thousands of out of state crews in Lake City in-route to Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The thousands of trucks on the way to Southwest Florida to help in the recovery effort once Hurricane Ian makes landfall must stop at one location before they continue. Florida Power and Light set up their processing site for out of state power-line crews at...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the county effective at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is anticipated to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning in the Southwest Florida area. Columbia County is...
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
WCJB
North Central Florida counties activate phone numbers for storm information
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is urging people to stay informed by contacting information phone lines. Alachua County residents can dial 311 for any questions and also for rumor control. If the 311 number does not work, residents can also call 352-264-6557. Bradford County emergency operations can be reached...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Single-vehicle accident claims Trenton woman
A Trenton woman died early Wednesday morning when her car left the road south of Bell and collided with a fence and tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on SW 42nd Court just south of County Road 232 at 3:04 a.m. when she lost control and traveled onto the west grass shoulder.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
WCJB
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
floridahsfootball.com
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
WCJB
Gators won’t overlook FCS Eagles this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Amid all the uncertainty regarding Hurricane Ian, the Gator football team still has a game to prepare for on Sunday. Florida remains scheduled to host Eastern Washington at Noon. Florida head coach Billy Napier said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference that at least 15 players have families that...
WCJB
UF football game vs. Eastern Washington moved to Sunday, Oct. 2 at Noon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Ian, the University of Florida announced on Tuesday that this weekend’s football game against Eastern Washington has been moved back one day to Sunday, Oct. 2. The two teams will kick off at Noon at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
