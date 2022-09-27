ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, FL

WCJB

P.K. Yonge blanks Santa Fe in Tuesday night high school football, 15-0

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave picked up their first win of the high school football season on Tuesday, defeating Alachua County rival Santa Fe, 15-0. Both teams were playing their second game in four nights and moved the game up in the schedule as North Central Florida braces for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week five of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. Hawthorne’s Darian Smith-Williams returns the punt for a 68-yard TD. Newberry’s David Schmidt...
HAWTHORNE, FL
Union County, FL
Trenton, FL
Bell, FL
Branford, FL
WCJB

Starke police help residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Starke police officers are helping prepare for hurricane Ian before the storm comes closer. The Starke Police Department posted these pictures of officers helping get sandbags on the outside of some people’s homes. Some areas in Starke are prone to flooding.
STARKE, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the county effective at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is anticipated to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning in the Southwest Florida area. Columbia County is...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Single-vehicle accident claims Trenton woman

A Trenton woman died early Wednesday morning when her car left the road south of Bell and collided with a fence and tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on SW 42nd Court just south of County Road 232 at 3:04 a.m. when she lost control and traveled onto the west grass shoulder.
TRENTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gators won’t overlook FCS Eagles this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Amid all the uncertainty regarding Hurricane Ian, the Gator football team still has a game to prepare for on Sunday. Florida remains scheduled to host Eastern Washington at Noon. Florida head coach Billy Napier said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference that at least 15 players have families that...
GAINESVILLE, FL

