UNK sweeps Fort Hays State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Outside Emersen Cyza and middle Fallon Stutheit combined for 27 kills to help sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Fort Hays State (-14, -15, -13) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (16-1, 6-1) improve to 96-9 all-time against...
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Ravenna Bluejays
RAVENNA, Neb. — With big competition comes a lot of nerves but members of the Bluejay Marching Band said they’re letting their nerves fuel their focus to perform big at the Harvest of Harmony Parade. They have a lot of freshman in their band this year who are...
TJ Davis named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis has been tabbed as the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. The 2021 Harlon Hill runner-up rushed for 191 yards with three rushing touchdowns and threw for 134 yards and a score as the No. 25 Lopers earned its second all-time home win over Central Missouri.
Small schools can set big expectations as Loup City marches young band into competition
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fine arts department of one -- teachers in small schools can carry a heavy load. Loup City has built a culture that small schools can have big expectations. “Our band I think it's a good group this year,” said Anthony Braesh, a drummer.
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
Hastings Christian School working toward opening its doors next school year
HASTINGS, Neb. — A new school is expected to open in Hastings in the fall of 2023. The plan is to have the 18th St. YMCA become the Hastings Christian School, which will go from grades 7th to 12th. Many parents said they are excited to have this school...
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
Broncos duo earns GPAC weekly awards
HASTINGS, Neb. — After Hastings College's 32-13 win over Dakota Wesleyan, the GPAC has recognized a pair of Broncos with weekly award. Koby Brandenburg is the GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Week after recording a pair of interceptions in the Broncos victory. His first interception led to a key field goal early...
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Centura Centurions
CAIRO, Neb. — As Harvest of Harmony approaches, nearly 100 bands across the state are putting in their final week of practice. Centura Public Schools serves the communities of Cairo, Dannebrog, Boelus and the surrounding areas. Small, but mighty, they only have 19 members, but they have a lot...
Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic outgrows current location
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic details exciting changes coming to the veterinary landscape in Kearney and Central Nebraska early next year to Kearney Chamber of Commerce's LEAD program, including moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th Street in March 2023. If...
Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator
The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
Shoe donation helps kids start school on the right foot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community is helping get the school year started on the right foot. Tradehome Shoes is donating 52 pairs of shoes to Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island. It was an idea one of the company leaders had when he noticed some kids come...
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
GIPD investigating additional meat theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More meat thefts have hit central Nebraska. Grand Island Police said they received a report from GIX Logistics Tuesday morning that two semi loads of fresh beef valued at $277,549 were stolen from JBS between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Capt. Jim Duering said meat...
Osceola man facing numerous charges in connection to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings Tuesday. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kearney's Compute North facility not impacted by company's bankruptcy filing
KEARNEY, Neb. — According to the finance magazine Forbes, the fears of global recession and the worst inflation in more than 40 years are taking many high-flying crypto firms into bankruptcy. One of them was Compute North which filed for bankruptcy in Texas last Thursday. According to the company’s...
Kearney man sentenced for incident with former probation officer takes plea deal
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man charged in relation to an incident involving his former probation officer has been sentenced to 350 days in jail. Shawn Smith, 35, was given the sentence on one count of third-degree domestic assault and DUI. The sentences will be served concurrently. Smith was...
Kearney man faces lengthy prison sentence for assault charges
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Kearney man accused of attempted murder and sexual assault charges in separate domestic assault cases is set to be sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Jason Jones, 42, was convicted of attempted first degree assault. That charge was lowered from attempted second degree...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Merrick County
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the suspect in the area of 4th and J Roads and he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Merrick County are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a vehicle and a home.
