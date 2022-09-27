ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

UNK sweeps Fort Hays State

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Outside Emersen Cyza and middle Fallon Stutheit combined for 27 kills to help sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Fort Hays State (-14, -15, -13) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (16-1, 6-1) improve to 96-9 all-time against...
KEARNEY, NE
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Ravenna Bluejays

RAVENNA, Neb. — With big competition comes a lot of nerves but members of the Bluejay Marching Band said they’re letting their nerves fuel their focus to perform big at the Harvest of Harmony Parade. They have a lot of freshman in their band this year who are...
RAVENNA, NE
TJ Davis named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis has been tabbed as the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. The 2021 Harlon Hill runner-up rushed for 191 yards with three rushing touchdowns and threw for 134 yards and a score as the No. 25 Lopers earned its second all-time home win over Central Missouri.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt

CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
Broncos duo earns GPAC weekly awards

HASTINGS, Neb. — After Hastings College's 32-13 win over Dakota Wesleyan, the GPAC has recognized a pair of Broncos with weekly award. Koby Brandenburg is the GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Week after recording a pair of interceptions in the Broncos victory. His first interception led to a key field goal early...
HASTINGS, NE
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Centura Centurions

CAIRO, Neb. — As Harvest of Harmony approaches, nearly 100 bands across the state are putting in their final week of practice. Centura Public Schools serves the communities of Cairo, Dannebrog, Boelus and the surrounding areas. Small, but mighty, they only have 19 members, but they have a lot...
CAIRO, NE
Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic outgrows current location

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic details exciting changes coming to the veterinary landscape in Kearney and Central Nebraska early next year to Kearney Chamber of Commerce's LEAD program, including moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th Street in March 2023. If...
KEARNEY, NE
Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator

The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
HASTINGS, NE
Shoe donation helps kids start school on the right foot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community is helping get the school year started on the right foot. Tradehome Shoes is donating 52 pairs of shoes to Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island. It was an idea one of the company leaders had when he noticed some kids come...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
GIPD investigating additional meat theft

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More meat thefts have hit central Nebraska. Grand Island Police said they received a report from GIX Logistics Tuesday morning that two semi loads of fresh beef valued at $277,549 were stolen from JBS between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Capt. Jim Duering said meat...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Osceola man facing numerous charges in connection to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings Tuesday. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney man faces lengthy prison sentence for assault charges

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Kearney man accused of attempted murder and sexual assault charges in separate domestic assault cases is set to be sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Jason Jones, 42, was convicted of attempted first degree assault. That charge was lowered from attempted second degree...
KEARNEY, NE
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Merrick County

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the suspect in the area of 4th and J Roads and he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Merrick County are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a vehicle and a home.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE

