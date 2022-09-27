Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
News-Medical.net
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
News-Medical.net
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
Nature.com
Ionizing radiation exposure during adulthood and risk of developing central nervous system tumors: systematic review and meta-analysis
Many studies on ionizing radiation (IR) exposure during childhood have shown deleterious effects on the central nervous system (CNS), however results regarding adult exposure are inconsistent, and no systematic reviews have been performed. The objectives areÂ to synthesize the findings and draw evidence-based conclusions from epidemiological studies on the risk of benign and malignant brain and CNS tumors in humans exposed to low-to-moderate doses (<"‰0.5Â Gy) of IR during adulthood/young adulthood. A systematic literature search of four electronic databases, supplemented by a hand search, was performed to retrieve relevant epidemiological studies published from 2000 to 2022. Pooled excess relative risk (ERRpooled) was estimated using a random effect model. Eighteen publications were included in the systematic review and twelve out of them were included in a meta-analysis. The following IR sources were considered: atomic bombs, occupational, and environmental exposures. No significant dose-risk association was found for brain/CNS tumors (ERRpooled at 100Â mGy"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.01; 95% CI: âˆ’"‰0.05, 0.04). Our systematic review and meta-analysis did not show any association between exposure to low-to-moderate doses of IR and risk of CNS tumors. Further studies with histological information and precise dose assessment are needed.
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
News-Medical.net
New lab technique could spark a 'paradigm shift' in testing protein-based drugs
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) researchers have unveiled a new lab technique they say represents a "paradigm shift" in how pharmaceutical laboratories test and produce new protein-based drugs, such as therapeutic monoclonal antibodies being developed to treat a variety of diseases, from cancers to infectious diseases. Researchers say their...
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities prevented by SARS-CoV-2 vaccination within the first 6 months after the vaccine became available
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the effect of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination in the US. Background. By August 1st 2022, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) had been responsible for nearly 90 million SARS-CoV-2 infections and one million fatalities in the...
Experimental KRAS Inhibitor Shrinks Lung Tumors
After three decades of unsuccessful attempts, researchers have finally cracked the KRAS code, leading to the development of promising new targeted therapies. The KRAS gene makes proteins that regulate cell growth, and KRAS mutations can allow cancer to grow out of control. One experimental KRAS inhibitor, adagrasib, targets a specific...
Nature.com
Research round-up: psychedelic medicine
Predicting bad trips, treating depression without hallucinations, and other highlights from studies of psychedelics. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. Identifying predictors of bad trips. The psychedelic experience can range from the sublime to the terrifying,...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
News-Medical.net
Researchers computationally design immunogens to elicit antibodies against different SARS-CoV-2 variants
A recent study published in PLOS Computational Biology designed immunogens to induce antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants. SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are highly effective, yet, several variants have emerged that impact the efficacy of available vaccines. Although current vaccines are efficacious in preventing severe disease upon infection with mutant variants, their emergence hints that more immune-evasive variants might appear in the future. Moreover, other pathogenic CoVs might evolve due to zoonosis; therefore, vaccines against potential SARS-CoV-2 variants and other zoonotic CoVs are required to combat future outbreaks.
News-Medical.net
Observing SARS-CoV-2 Omicron reinfections with different sub-variants
In a recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, researchers observed early recurrence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Ninety-six cases of early reinfections with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) were reported in Belgium between December 2021 and March 10, 2022, with a median interval of 47 days between two positive samples. Notably, five had primary infections with SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and reinfection with BA.2 variant. Previously, the authors reported a six-fold higher risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant than with other variants.
Nature.com
Generation of a recombinant version of a biologically active cell-permeant human HAND2 transcription factor from E. coli
Transcription factor HAND2 has a significant role in vascularization, angiogenesis, and cardiac neural crest development. It is one of the key cardiac factors crucial for the enhanced derivation of functional and mature myocytes from non-myocyte cells. Here, we report the generation of the recombinant human HAND2 fusion protein from the heterologous system. First, we cloned the full-length human HAND2 gene (only protein-coding sequence) after codon optimization along with the fusion tags (for cell penetration, nuclear translocation, and affinity purification) into the expression vector. We then transformed and expressed it in Escherichia coli strain, BL21(DE3). Next, the effect (in terms of expression) of tagging fusion tags with this recombinant protein at two different terminals was also investigated. Using affinity chromatography, we established the one-step homogeneous purification of recombinant human HAND2 fusion protein; and through circular dichroism spectroscopy, we established that this purified protein had retained its secondary structure. We then showed that this purified human protein could transduce the human cells and translocate to its nucleus. The generated recombinant HAND2 fusion protein showed angiogenic potential in the ex vivo chicken embryo model. Following transduction in MEF2C overexpressing cardiomyoblast cells, this purified recombinant protein synergistically activated the Î±-MHC promoter and induced GFP expression in the Î±-MHC-eGFP reporter assay. Prospectively, the purified bioactive recombinant HAND2 protein can potentially be a safe and effective molecular tool in the direct cardiac reprogramming process and other biological applications.
News-Medical.net
Mortality prediction model for dementia patients may help guide decisions on end-of-life care
A mortality prediction model for older adults with dementia may help clinicians frame discussions with patients and their families relating to end-of-life care, such as at-home support and nursing homes. Additionally, the model may help physicians determine if the patients should continue with routine cancer screening or discontinue medications, like insulin for those with Type 2 diabetes -- interventions that may harm more than help.
News-Medical.net
Study aims to understand how SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain long-term
To date, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which arises due to infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Most individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 remain asymptomatic or experience mild to moderate symptoms; however, some individuals suffer severe symptoms that necessitate hospitalization.
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
Nature.com
Omicron spike protein: a clue for viral entry and immune evasion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 339 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study in Science, Bowen et al.1 report that mutations in Omicron sublineage's spike protein enhance ACE2 binding, impair fusogenicity, and dampen the neutralizing activity of antibodies after vaccination or infection. The data describe how Omicron and especially the BA.5 variant evade neutralizing antibody responses and argue for using mRNA booster vaccination to increase immunity.
News-Medical.net
What is the role of N-glycans and calnexin-calreticulin chaperones in SARS-CoV-2 spike maturation?
A recent study published in Science Advances showed that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Spike N-glycosylation patterns, intracellular lectins, as well as the associated molecular chaperones play crucial roles in the viral-host-cell invasion and function. Therapeutic modulation of these glycan-related pathways can modify SARS-CoV-2 viral entry, prevent infection,...
News-Medical.net
Vitamin supplements can benefit cystic fibrosis patients, study suggests
Cystic fibrosis patients who supplement their diet with vitamin C can also derive greater benefit from another antioxidant, vitamin E, resulting in a reduction in damaging inflammation, a study led by Oregon State University suggests. The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, are important because more than 160,000 people worldwide...
Phramalive.com
TCR2 Therapeutics’ Gavo-Cel shows early promise in solid tumors, ovarian cancer
TCR2 Therapeutics’ Gavo-Cel shows early promise in solid tumors, ovarian cancer. TCR2 Therapeutics released promising data from the Phase I trial studying Gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel) in mesothelin-expression that points toward significant effects in multiple solid tumors, especially ovarian cancer. Gavo-cel is the company’s T-cell receptor fusion construct targeting mesothelin....
