Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
Pension Fund Panic Led to Bank of England's Emergency Intervention: Here's What You Need to Know
To prevent an "unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy," the FPC said it would buy gilts on "whatever scale is necessary" for a limited time. Central to the bank's extraordinary announcement was panic among pension funds, with some of...
Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower
Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
Despite Success This Year, Underperformance Rates Are ‘Abysmal' for Large-Cap Active Managers for the Long Run
The S&P 500 may be trading around 2022 lows, but a new report finds active managers are having their best year since 2009. The numbers suggest they still have a long way to go, though. S&P Global recently published its Mid-Year 2022 SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, which measures how well U.S....
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
Nike Shares Fall as Overstocked Inventory Weighs on Earnings
Nike first fiscal quarter revenue was up 4% to $12.69 billion, beating estimates. Nike net income was down 22% to $1.5 billion. The sneaker giant said inventory on its balance sheet was up 44% to $9.7 billion, driven by continued supply chain issues. Nike on Thursday said it had a...
CarMax's Earnings Miss Is a Win in the Fed's Battle Against Inflation, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that used car retailer CarMax's recent earnings shortfall is good news for the Federal Reserve's quest to tamp down inflation. "When you look at this quarter from CarMax, it tells you the Fed's been incredibly successful at eroding consumer confidence," he said. CNBC's...
Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'
Cryptocurrency's popularity with American investors is on the decline. In 2022, only about 21% of Americans feel comfortable investing in cryptocurrency, according to Bankrate's September survey. That's down from 35% in 2021. Although comfort levels dropped with investors across generational lines, the decrease was steepest among millennials. Nearly 30% of...
UK's Truss says she should have laid ground better for economic plan
LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss moved to reassure her party and the public on Sunday, saying she should have done more to "lay the ground" better to try to minimise market reaction, which saw the pound hit record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package
Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she is standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.The Prime Minister admitted she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting, and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.Ms Truss said the mini-budget’s most controversial measure – the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 – was not discussed with the Cabinet but was a decision made by the Chancellor.As the Conservative...
Americans Are Suffering From ‘Recession Fatigue,' Report Finds
After more than two years of economic uncertainty, some adults are finding it hard to stay financially disciplined ahead of another downturn. Americans have "recession fatigue," says Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster. A recession is a very real possibility. As the Federal Reserve aggressively raises rates to combat persistent inflation, the...
Russian Pipeline Leaks Spark Climate Fears as Huge Volumes of Methane Spew Into the Atmosphere
Climate scientists acknowledged that it is hard to accurately quantify the exact size of the emissions and say the leaks are a "wee bubble in the ocean" compared to the massive amounts of methane emitted around the world every day. Nonetheless, environmental campaigners argue the incident reaffirms that the risk...
Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns Against Retreating From Inflation Fight Prematurely
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich
Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.Challenged in a TV interview over whether she would stand by a pledge from former chancellor Rishi Sunak of a 10 per cent hike in working-age benefits to keep pace with rising prices, Ms Truss said that work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith was reviewing the issue.And she refused to rule out cuts in spending on public services, saying only that she...
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
Police fired tear gas after riots broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO
Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the New York Stock Exchange is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company...
New Coin Designs for King Charles III Released by the UK's Royal Mint
LONDON — The first coin featuring King Charles III was unveiled Friday and is set to be in public usage before the end of the year. The 50 pence coin shows a likeness of the British king created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, who said it was his smallest-ever work.
Bill Gates: You'll Never Solve Climate Change by Asking People to Consume Less
And climate change advocates often advocate using less and consuming less as one potential solution to climate change — degrowth, it's often called. This idea is quixotic, according to Bill Gates. "I don't think it's realistic to say that people are utterly going to change their lifestyle because of...
