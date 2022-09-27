ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower

Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
Kwasi Kwarteng
NBC Miami

Nike Shares Fall as Overstocked Inventory Weighs on Earnings

Nike first fiscal quarter revenue was up 4% to $12.69 billion, beating estimates. Nike net income was down 22% to $1.5 billion. The sneaker giant said inventory on its balance sheet was up 44% to $9.7 billion, driven by continued supply chain issues. Nike on Thursday said it had a...
NBC Miami

Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'

Cryptocurrency's popularity with American investors is on the decline. In 2022, only about 21% of Americans feel comfortable investing in cryptocurrency, according to Bankrate's September survey. That's down from 35% in 2021. Although comfort levels dropped with investors across generational lines, the decrease was steepest among millennials. Nearly 30% of...
The Independent

Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package

Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she is standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.The Prime Minister admitted she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting, and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.Ms Truss said the mini-budget’s most controversial measure – the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 – was not discussed with the Cabinet but was a decision made by the Chancellor.As the Conservative...
NBC Miami

Americans Are Suffering From ‘Recession Fatigue,' Report Finds

After more than two years of economic uncertainty, some adults are finding it hard to stay financially disciplined ahead of another downturn. Americans have "recession fatigue," says Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster. A recession is a very real possibility. As the Federal Reserve aggressively raises rates to combat persistent inflation, the...
NBC Miami

Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns Against Retreating From Inflation Fight Prematurely

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich

Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.Challenged in a TV interview over whether she would stand by a pledge from former chancellor Rishi Sunak of a 10 per cent hike in working-age benefits to keep pace with rising prices, Ms Truss said that work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith was reviewing the issue.And she refused to rule out cuts in spending on public services, saying only that she...
NBC Miami

Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO

Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the New York Stock Exchange is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company...
NBC Miami

New Coin Designs for King Charles III Released by the UK's Royal Mint

LONDON — The first coin featuring King Charles III was unveiled Friday and is set to be in public usage before the end of the year. The 50 pence coin shows a likeness of the British king created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, who said it was his smallest-ever work.
