Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders score five in fifth inning to secure win over Terrell Academy
AMERICUS – Going into the bottom of the fifth inning of their game with Terrell Academy (TA), the Southland Academy Raiders Softball Team (SAR) trailed the Eagles 5-4, but thanks to five runs scored by the Raiders on three hits, three walks and an error, SAR was able to change the direction of the game and went on to defeat TA 12-5 on Tuesday, September 27 at the Southland Academy Softball Complex.
Americus Times-Recorder
Big second inning leads to Lady Raiders’ rout of Terrell Academy
DAWSON, GA – With the scored tied at 0-0 after one inning of play, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders Softball Team (SAR) exploded with seven runs on six hits, including two RBI doubles by Ila Johnson and Landry Hart, to take a 7-0 lead. That big second inning effectively enabled SAR to salt the game away and they ended up defeating the Lady Eagles of Terrell Academy (TA) 12-1 on Monday afternoon, September 26 at the TA Softball Complex.
List: Local football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
List of high school football games rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian. GEORGIA Spencer High School versus Jordan High School at Memorial Stadium – 7:00 p.m. ACE Charter versus Kendrick High School at Kinnett Stadium – 7:00 p.m. Riverdale at LaGrange High School – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Chattahoochee County High School […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland Academy hires new personnel
On August 10, 2022, Southland Academy opened its doors for its 55th year of operation with sixteen new. faculty and staff members. Directing the lower school music program this year is Lori Burke. She and her. husband have two children, and she lists reading, sports, and spending time with family...
WTVM
Multiple high school football games moved due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The majority of high school football teams across Alabama and Georgia will face regional opponents this week. Games including Spencer, Jordan and LaGrange were already scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, a number of teams are moving games to Wednesday or Thursday due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf. We will monitor and update this story as changes are relayed.
WTVM
Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion. It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County
Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
Americus Times-Recorder
Kiwanis Club hears from Rep. Mike Cheokas and candidate Joyce Barlow
The Americus Kiwanis Club gathered together as they typically do on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Georgia Southwestern. The Kiwanis Club makes an effort to have public service candidates inform the club of their intentions and talents. Election day is November 8, 2022. Many a Sumter Countian will be casting a vote for their Georgia State House Representative. Part of the county is in a newly formed District 151. The District is composed of Chattahoochee, part of Doughtery, Marion, Schley, Stewart, part of Sumter, Terrell and Webster Counties. The districts were redrawn after the 2020 census was complete. Representative Mike Cheokas will face Joyce Barlow for the position.
Americus Times-Recorder
Courtney Melvin named SGTC Bookstore Assistant and Accounting Technician
AMERICUS – Courtney Melvin has joined South Georgia Technical College as the Bookstore Assistant-Accounting Technician on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Director of Administrative Services Sandy Larson.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC to start eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be offering eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th. It is not too late to sign up. Financial aid and other aid is available which might make classes practically tuition free! Students can secure a full-semester of credit in just eight weeks. SGTC...
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area
ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day. For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to...
Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive
UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
southgatv.com
Albany State classes cancelled after student death discovery
ALBANY, GA – Albany State University has cancelled all classes on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 in light of the passing of student Ms. Yasmine Durham. A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Ms. Durham at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus.
southgatv.com
Wisham tabbed for SGTC grants coordinator
AMERICUS, GA – Elizabeth (Beth) Brooks Wisham of Americus has been selected as the South Georgia Technical College Grants Coordinator and will be located on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice...
WALB 10
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) canceled classes Monday and Tuesday after the death of a student in a dorm room Sunday morning. That student was 21-year-old Yasmin Durham. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB he was called down to campus regarding a student who was unresponsive...
WTVM
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Forsyth, Georgia inmate escapee is in police custody after a chase from Georgia to Phenix City, Alabama. On Monday, September 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Robert Jenkins had escaped from a work detail while incarcerated in Forsyth, Georgia. Jenkins...
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida; gusty winds expected locally
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hurricane Ian made landfall shortly after 3 pm Wednesday as a strong category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph near Cayo Costa, Florida. 18 years ago, this was the same location where Hurricane Charley made landfall. Ian will continue to track northeastward across the peninsula of Florida and emerge in […]
'It's the best years of my life': Fort Valley State University alumni reflect on years as undergrads
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University homecoming is underway!. Alums like Rudolph Dawson couldn't be more excited. "It's the best years of my life," Dawson said. Dawson graduated class of '71 when Fort Valley State University was just a college. He majored in Agriculture which at that time-was known as Agronomy, the study of soil and plants.
