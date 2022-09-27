Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pleasant Valley (7)
|5-0
|112
|1
|2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)
|4-1
|95
|2
|3. Ankeny
|4-1
|94
|3
|4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2)
|5-0
|87
|4
|5. Southeast Polk
|4-1
|64
|5
|6. Urbandale
|4-1
|50
|6
|7. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|4-1
|44
|8
|8. Davenport West
|5-0
|35
|9
|9. Ames
|4-1
|21
|NR
|(tie) West Des Moines Valley
|3-2
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 14. Sioux City East 10. Iowa City High 9. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Des Moines North 1. Cedar Falls 1.
Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8)
|5-0
|115
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)
|5-0
|101
|2
|3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)
|5-0
|99
|3
|4. Iowa CIty Liberty
|4-1
|67
|7
|(tie) Indianola
|4-1
|67
|6
|6. Carlisle
|4-1
|50
|8
|7. Newton
|5-0
|37
|9
|8. Bondurant Farrar
|4-1
|31
|4
|9. Norwalk
|4-1
|29
|10
|10. Fort Madison
|5-0
|27
|NR
Others receiving votes: Eldridge North Scott 21. Spencer 8. Webster City 3. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Le Mars 2.
Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Humboldt (5)
|5-0
|108
|1
|2. Adel ADM (1)
|5-0
|102
|2
|(tie) Harlan (4)
|4-1
|102
|3
|4. Mount Vernon (2)
|5-0
|93
|4
|5. Alleman North Polk
|4-1
|66
|5
|6. Creston
|5-0
|51
|6
|7. Nevada
|4-1
|39
|8
|8. Independence
|5-1
|38
|7
|9. Solon
|3-2
|25
|NR
|10. Hampton-Dumont
|4-1
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll 10. Davenport Assumption 4. DeWitt Central 2. Algona 1. Boyden-Hull-RV 1.
Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (6)
|5-0
|113
|1
|2. Central Lyon-GLR (6)
|5-0
|103
|2
|3. Spirit Lake
|5-0
|92
|4
|4. State Center West Marshall
|5-0
|86
|5
|5. O-A BCIG
|4-1
|63
|3
|6. New Hampton
|5-0
|60
|6
|7. Dubuque Wahlert
|4-1
|52
|7
|8. Inwood West Lyon
|3-2
|19
|9
|9. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs
|4-1
|18
|10
|(tie) Wellman Mid-Prairie
|4-1
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greene County 15. Red Oak 12. Cresco Crestwood 3. Osage 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Monticello 1. Waukon 1.
Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Branch (5)
|5-0
|110
|2
|2. Van Meter (5)
|4-1
|98
|1
|3. Underwood (1)
|5-0
|77
|4
|(tie) Durant (1)
|5-0
|77
|5
|5. Hawarden West Sioux
|4-1
|66
|6
|6. Aplington-Parkersburg
|5-0
|63
|8
|7. Carroll Kuemper
|5-0
|51
|10
|8. Dike-New Hartford
|4-1
|47
|9
|9. Dyersville Beckman
|4-1
|17
|NR
|10. Pella Christian
|4-1
|16
|3
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Sigourney-Keota 9. Hull Western Christian 7. AC/GC 4. Iowa City Regina 2. Jewell South Hamilton 1.
Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grundy Center (4)
|5-0
|109
|2
|2. Britt West Hancock (6)
|5-0
|106
|1
|3. Moville Woodbury Central (2)
|5-0
|100
|3
|4. Lynnville-Sully
|5-0
|75
|T4
|5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
|5-0
|70
|T4
|6. Troy Mills North Linn
|4-1
|41
|6
|7. Columbus Junction
|5-0
|40
|7
|8. Hartley HMS
|4-1
|39
|8
|9. Winthrop East Buchanan
|4-1
|32
|9
|10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
|4-1
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Alburnett 9. Mount Ayr 6. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 3. Nashua-Plainfield 1.
Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (9)
|5-0
|116
|1
|2. Wayland WACO (2)
|6-0
|99
|2
|3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1)
|5-0
|89
|3
|4. Newell-Fonda
|5-0
|73
|4
|5. Easton Valley
|4-1
|63
|5
|6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|5-0
|55
|6
|7. Lenox
|5-0
|51
|8
|8. West HarrisonMondamin
|5-0
|41
|9
|9. Baxter
|5-0
|25
|10
|10. Graettinger-Terril1Ruthven-Ayrshire
|5-0
|23
|NR
