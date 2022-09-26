Read full article on original website
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
fox8live.com
Fallout from Hurricane Ian is expected to worsen Louisiana’s insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The toll of mega storm Ian will go well beyond Florida. Damage caused by the hurricane in southwest Florida is expected to make the insurance crisis in Louisiana worse. Stephen Lovecchio is a branch owner with TWFG Insurance. “It is also going to hurt specifically a...
KTBS
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
wbrz.com
Man accused of scamming storm victims booked on new charges in alleged insurance scheme
BATON ROUGE - A man accused in an insurance scam that spanned multiple states was rearrested this month after even more accusers came forward. He's accused of taking more than $90,000 from his victims so far. Trampus Wagoner, 48, was booked earlier this month on additional charges, including four counts...
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
brproud.com
WATCH: Baton Rouge police officer, trooper among nine Louisiana officers honored posthumously
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement honored nine officers who died while in the line of duty in 2021 on Thursday. Stephen Christopher Arnold (Detective) – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Austin Spencer Bush (Patrolman) – Houma Police Department. William Earl Collins,...
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says
Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education. Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1....
louisianaradionetwork.com
Jefferson Parish lawmaker: no “staff issues” for proposed juvenile facility at Angola. Plan for transfer from Bridge City Center proceeding
Angola’s old Death Row should be ready to house juvenile offenders from the troubled Bridge City Center in Jefferson Parish soon. Marrero state Senator Patrick Connick has remained invested in the project, after a rash of breakouts and violent incidents at Bridge City over the past year. He says he’s heard on the news there was a staffing shortage for the facility, but he says that’s not accurate…
wbrz.com
Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster
BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why is Louisiana turning its back on proven reforms to reduce recidivism?
I was impressed by the observations of Edward S. Shihadeh, LSU professor of criminology and sociology, in his piece, “Don’t Let Criminal Justice Reform Be COVID Casualty.”. Shihadeh provides crisp historical analysis of crime waves and effective criminal justice methods to address these problems. He notes the links...
theadvocate.com
Cajun Navy groups jump into action after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
Louisiana emergency response and rescue groups under various Cajun Navy banners have deployed to Florida for rescue efforts and are arranging emergency supplies to aid residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, moving across the state from...
KSLA
Ceremony honors La. law enforcement officers who died in line of duty in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nine Louisiana law enforcement officers and a K-9 officer who died in the line of duty in 2021 were honored during a special ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29. They were commemorated by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement in a special Medal of Honor Ceremony...
brproud.com
Convicted felons from Louisiana arrested after search uncovers guns, heroin, marijuana and more
BAYOU CORNE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kaitlyn Marie Landry, 26, of Belle Rose, and Gary Cox, Sr., 27, of Belle Rose are both behind bars after a recent search of a home on Highway 70 South. On Tuesday, deputies tried “to execute felony domestic related charges on Gary Cox, Sr.,”...
Louisiana Department of Health launches statewide effort to stop opioid crisis
Following an increase in fentanyl-related deaths all over Louisiana, the Department of Health is launching a statewide effort to stop the crisis.
KSLA
Louisiana sends help to Florida for Hurricane Ian aftermath recovery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since this release was sent yesterday (Wednesday, Sept. 28), two more emergency assistance requests have been approved from Louisiana to Florida, including a Department of Children and Family Services shelter task force and a State Fire Marshal all-hazard incident management team. The Governor continues to receive updates on Louisiana’s assistance for Florida while he is in London on his economic development and insurance policy mission.
kalb.com
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 19, almost two years after submitting an application for a clemency hearing before the Board of Pardons, John Sheehan, 57, received news that could change the rest of his life. Sheehan is currently housed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. In a unanimous vote,...
cenlanow.com
Career criminal from Louisiana accused of possessing malnourished pit bulls
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Todd Joseph Caldwell, 47, of Morgan City, was recently arrested in Assumption Parish. Caldwell’s most recent arrest stems from an alleged hit-and-run that took place on Philosopher St. Caldwell was accused of hitting a fire hydrant with a flatbed truck and then leaving before...
