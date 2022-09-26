ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says

Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education. Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1....
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Jefferson Parish lawmaker: no “staff issues” for proposed juvenile facility at Angola. Plan for transfer from Bridge City Center proceeding

Angola’s old Death Row should be ready to house juvenile offenders from the troubled Bridge City Center in Jefferson Parish soon. Marrero state Senator Patrick Connick has remained invested in the project, after a rash of breakouts and violent incidents at Bridge City over the past year. He says he’s heard on the news there was a staffing shortage for the facility, but he says that’s not accurate…
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster

BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
FLORIDA STATE
theadvocate.com

Cajun Navy groups jump into action after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

Louisiana emergency response and rescue groups under various Cajun Navy banners have deployed to Florida for rescue efforts and are arranging emergency supplies to aid residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, moving across the state from...
FLORIDA STATE
KSLA

Louisiana sends help to Florida for Hurricane Ian aftermath recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since this release was sent yesterday (Wednesday, Sept. 28), two more emergency assistance requests have been approved from Louisiana to Florida, including a Department of Children and Family Services shelter task force and a State Fire Marshal all-hazard incident management team. The Governor continues to receive updates on Louisiana’s assistance for Florida while he is in London on his economic development and insurance policy mission.
LOUISIANA STATE

