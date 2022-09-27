Local barber gives free haircuts to residents at the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Missio

Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
Young Walla Walla cancer patient hopes to raise funds for dream vacation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A young girl in Walla Walla is battling cancer, and during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a California-based non-profit is hoping to bring her a little joy with a trip to Hawaii. Ten-year-old Destiny Lara was diagnosed with a large brain tumor in April, but it...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
City of Pasco asks the community for thoughts on cannabis sales
PASCO, Wash. — A city council listening session begins at 6:30 Tuesday night. The city and community members will discuss the matter of cannabis retailing in the city. Before the council can vote on anything official, they’ve expressed a need to listen to community members before they make any decisions on it. The city wants people to share their thoughts...
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
FOX 11 and 41
Richland Red Cross volunteer waits for Hurricane Ian evacuees
PERRY, Fla. — A Richland resident is waiting for Hurricane Ian evacuees to arrive at a Red Cross shelter in Florida, according to a Facebook post by the American Red Cross Northwest Region. Aaron Holloway is a Red Cross veteran volunteer who has traveled to help before. Holloway was...
Multiple Pasco properties listed on WA State Historic Register
PASCO, Wash. — “At that time, if you were black, you lived on the east side – you didn’t live in Kennewick, you didn’t live in Richland,” Vanis Daniels, of Pasco said. As Daniels stood outside the Morning Star Baptist Church in Pasco, he...
KEPR
Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop
Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
28 of the Tri-Cities region’s top offenders arrested through joint policing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Through a collaborative effort between regional law enforcement agencies, 28 of the most frequent and infamous offenders in the Tri-Cities area have been arrested and charged with crimes. According to an announcement made by the Kennewick Police Department, they teamed up with the Richland Police Department...
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Father of WSP trooper shot in face credits son’s tattoo with surviving
Barely a week after his Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser was rammed in eastern Washington by a suspect who later shot him several times in the face, Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. continues to recover at Harborview Medical Center, where he was airlifted after driving himself to a Walla Walla hospital.
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area
Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
Benton County semi cab suspiciously caught fire off I-82 & Coffin Road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire officials and law enforcement are investigating what they deemed to be a mysterious fire off I-82 near Coffin Rd in Benton County, where they responded to a flaming semi cab with no trailer. According to a social media notice from Benton County Fire District No....
Driver ran Kennewick stop sign, smashed into vehicle which rolled off road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire crews, medics and police rushed to the intersection of W 19th Ave & S Rainier St in Kennewick on Tuesday for reports that two vehicles collided in the roadway, leading one to roll onto private property. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County will throw out your household hazardous materials
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County is hosting a household hazardous materials waste collection event on October 28 at the Fairgrounds. The event is completely free to county residents and operates on a first come, first served policy. You can throw out your materials between 11 a.m. and 6...
Clearwater construction to close Kennewick roadway overnight for at least a week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For at least one week, a stretch of W Clearwater Ave should be avoided beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night for a construction project to rehabilitate the roadway. According to the City of Kennewick, the project launches on Sept. 26, 2022 and is expected to finish...
