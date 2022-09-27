Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Why is the right side of a hurricane more dangerous?
Have you ever wondered why meteorologists say that the eastern side of the storm is the most dangerous? Or call it the "dirty side" of a hurricane?. Usually the right-front quadrant of a storm in the Northern Hemisphere carries higher winds, waves and storm surge, according to the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research.
Comments / 0