Read full article on original website
Marilyn Allred
1d ago
Mathew stop creating such hate for the Church and start believing that the creator of Heaven and Earth is in control and those who don't believe will reap the blessings also of those who do believe and also those who will believe will also reap the consequences of those who don't believe. It will be this way till the 2 coming of our Savior.
Reply
3
Related
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain lion attacks women on Utah trail
Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the women closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on leg, she said.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023
CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
kmyu.tv
First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah
Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
Poll: How worried are Utahns about the Great Salt Lake?
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll shows that more people in Utah care about the Great Salt Lake — and they are also willing to throw more resources at it.
RELATED PEOPLE
kmyu.tv
Utah proposal under consideration would add fee to food, Amazon deliveries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new proposal under consideration on Utah’s Capitol Hill could bring a new retail delivery fee to help pay for the state’s growing transportation needs. The fee was unveiled during a meeting Wednesday morning of Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission, which is...
Chronic Wasting Disease remains a concern for Utah 2022 deer season
UTAH — Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has wreaked havoc on deer populations for multiple years in the U.S. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) continues taking the disease seriously […]
Utah wildlife officials say visitors are disrupting kokanee salmon during spawn
Hundreds of people from near and far are visiting the east fork of the Little Bear River near Porcupine Reservoir to witness the kokanee salmon spawn this time of year.
gearjunkie.com
Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta
The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
kmyu.tv
Residents in Southwest Florida say Hurricane Ian might be worst storm they've been through
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KUTV) — Hurricane Ian battered much of Southwest Florida for more than nine hours on Wednesday leaving a wave of destruction and impacting millions across the region. “And then it just got a little bit stronger and stronger as the day went,” said Hank Morroni, the...
VIDEO: Fall leaves explode in color across Utah
Any concerns that Utah's extreme summer heat would dampen the beauty of fall have been quickly tossed by the wayside with an explosion of color across the state.
upr.org
Female giraffe born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo
Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrated the birth of a new female giraffe on Saturday. Stephanie, a 4-year-old giraffe at the zoo, gave birth to her first calf at 11:40 a.m. this past weekend. The calf’s father, 17-year-old Riley, passed away in December after previously fathering six other calves with this newborn calf being his final offspring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kuer.org
Utah’s apartment building spree isn’t satiating its hunger for housing
Even as Utah’s housing market cools down, the rental market continues to heat up. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute looks at the change in the Wasatch Front’s apartment market as more residents scramble to rent due to unattainable housing prices. Dejan Eskic, a...
Wine clubs, deliveries debut in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs! Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive […]
thebruinpost.org
Adding guns to the Utah flag
In late fall the Utah State Flag Task Force decides upon a final flag design to bring to the Utah Legislature. October fifth is the final deadline for public feedback. To represent Utah correctly as a state, we must have firearms on this new flag. The Utah State Flag Task force has made a website for the movement of a new Utah flag. On this website (flag.utah.gov), what makes a good flag design is explained in five principles. Adding firearms to the Utah flag would fulfill all of these principles.
KSLTV
Delta restoration project to improve Utah Lake water quality
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Over the past 150 years, Utah’s population has grown and natural occurring ecosystems have shrunk. Which has made Utah Lake a little sick. “The water quality in Utah Lake has been damaged over the years through pollution,” Eric McCulley, project coordinator for the Provo River Delta Restoration Project said.
Comments / 1