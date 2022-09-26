Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
kmyu.tv
Guns found in Highland High School students' bags; school goes on secure alert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School went into a secure alert protocol Monday morning after two students brought guns to school in their bags, police said. School officials were conducting a "separate criminal and administrative investigation" midmorning when the first gun was found during a bag check, according to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.
kmyu.tv
No evidence found of 'inappropriate contact' between first-grade teacher, students
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District says an elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of felony child sexual abuse of a relative had only been at the school since the start of this year. 70-year-old Dale Andreason, a first-grade teacher at Elk Run Elementary, was arrested last...
kmyu.tv
Safety remains main priority after two guns confiscated at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After police confiscated two guns at Highland High School on Monday, safety is top of mind for parents. The Salt Lake City School District said it will have heightened safety measures in place for the time being, and counselors are in place for students following the incident.
kmyu.tv
Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
kmyu.tv
First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah
Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
kmyu.tv
Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
kmyu.tv
Utahns make last flights out of Florida to flee from Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major airports in Tampa and Orlando have canceled all commercial flights because of Hurricane Ian, leaving some Utahns scrambling to get on the last flights out. “I’m just glad we were able to get home. I’m just happy to be in Utah," said Meghan...
kmyu.tv
Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
kmyu.tv
Police identify man killed in South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The man killed in Monday's officer-involved shooting in South Salt Lake has been identified by police. South Salt Lake police said Wednesday that Jebb Muir, 44, is the man an officer shot and killed after a gun exchange between the two. Officials have...
kmyu.tv
Two Utahns activated to Task Force to help in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two Unified Fire Authority firefighters are on their way to Florida to prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian. 2,300 miles away, from his home in Salt Lake, a part of Bryan Case wishes he could be in Florida helping out. “We love this...
kmyu.tv
Officer released from hospital after South Salt Lake shooting that left suspect dead
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is dead and an officer was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in South Salt Lake, police said. The critical incident happened shortly before midnight Monday in the area of 2400 South and 500 East, where South Salt Lake police were responding to a report of a man with a gun.
kmyu.tv
Man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old girlfriend in SLC had previous arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last couple of weeks, our 2News Investigates team has been searching thousands of records relating to domestic violence cases in our state. A lot of difficult questions have been asked why some cases have not been prosecuted. MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’...
kmyu.tv
Victim, suspect identified in alleged domestic violence shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police on Monday released the identity of a woman shot and killed in what they believe is a domestic violence incident. The department also named two men who were taken into custody as part of the investigation. According to a statement...
kmyu.tv
Draper City takes legal action against Geneva Rock over expanded mining operation
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper City filed a complaint against Geneva Rock Products, Inc. asking the court to reject Geneva’s claim that a proposed mining expansion, at its quarry at The Point of the Mountain, is exempt from Draper City zoning ordinances. Geneva, through a Declaration of Notice...
kmyu.tv
Sweet, savory snacks to make for upcoming general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — General conference is coming up, and with it, long hours of sessions led by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We've compiled a list of some tasty snacks to enjoy on general conference weekend held Saturday, October 1 and Sunday October 2 — four sweet and four savory.
kmyu.tv
Utes' Brant Kuithe suffers season-ending leg injury against Arizona State
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah senior tight end Brant Kuithe suffered a season-ending leg injury in the Utes’ game against Arizona State, head coach Kyle Whittingham announced. Kuithe left during the last play of the first quarter Saturday. He caught an 11-yard pass from quarterback...
kmyu.tv
Over $40,000 taken from $66 million for Utahn homeowners needing COVID relief
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over $40,000 has been taken off the top of the $66 million dollar Homeowner’s Assistance Fund bucket while it's been waiting to be dispersed to Utahns in need since February. 2News Investigates sent out a freedom of information request to see exactly what...
kmyu.tv
Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.
kmyu.tv
'So much volatility': Homebuyers further squeezed as mortgage rates exceed 7%
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's getting even more expensive to buy a house as mortgage rates rise. Those rates exceeded 7% this week before slightly settling below that Wednesday morning, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow, said the market has seen...
