ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Guns found in Highland High School students' bags; school goes on secure alert

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School went into a secure alert protocol Monday morning after two students brought guns to school in their bags, police said. School officials were conducting a "separate criminal and administrative investigation" midmorning when the first gun was found during a bag check, according to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spanish Fork, UT
Education
Local
Utah Society
City
Spanish Fork, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
kmyu.tv

Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
MIDVALE, UT
kmyu.tv

First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah

Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Neighbor forced to take cover after waking to gunfire in fatal South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A neighbor was forced to take cover after waking up to gunfire in a fatal South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting. She described hearing the gunshots in her neighborhood as her son ran into the room and yelled, "mom, that's gunfire!" She was sitting on the couch at the time of the incident and stated that she had just dozed off and was about to go to bed when it woke her up.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kmyu.tv

Utahns make last flights out of Florida to flee from Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major airports in Tampa and Orlando have canceled all commercial flights because of Hurricane Ian, leaving some Utahns scrambling to get on the last flights out. “I’m just glad we were able to get home. I’m just happy to be in Utah," said Meghan...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Dance#School Board#Some Girls#Protest#Spanish
kmyu.tv

Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Protests
kmyu.tv

Sweet, savory snacks to make for upcoming general conference

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — General conference is coming up, and with it, long hours of sessions led by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We've compiled a list of some tasty snacks to enjoy on general conference weekend held Saturday, October 1 and Sunday October 2 — four sweet and four savory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy