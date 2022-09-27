ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
OREM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Midvale, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Violent Crime#Upd
kmyu.tv

Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmyu.tv

Gondola opponents question timing of UTA reduced bus service announcement

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — An advocacy group is raising questions about why Utah Transit Authority bus service up the canyons is set to be cut this winter, and why that announcement came right during the public comment period for a proposed gondola. UTA announced this week limited...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

'It's not uncommon': Lightning strikes Roy transformer, sparks roof fire

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A lightning strike in Roy early Thursday prompted a large police and fire response, and the situation was handled quickly, fire officials said. Crews responded to the area of 5800 South and 1900 West after the incident was reported at around 3:20 a.m. Roy Fire...
ROY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Meta data center expansion announced in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kmyu.tv

High School Football: Skyridge Rallies to Defeat Lone Peak 31-30

9/30/2022 — (KUTV) - Skyridge scored 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to nip Lone Peak 31-30 in a Region 4 showdown. Snowden Smith's 96-yard kick-off return for a touchdown sparked the comeback for the Falcons. Watch highlights of this game and 11 other matchups from Week 8 of the high school football season right here.
HIGHLAND, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy