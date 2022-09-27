Read full article on original website
DA Sim Gill announces no charges filed for two officer-involved critical incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced no charges will be filed in two officer-involved critical incidents. DA Sim Gill announced the update on Friday stating both cases did not fall within the statutory definition of an officer-involved critical incident including there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
Family concerned Bountiful man who killed his mother could be set free
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who killed his mother might walk out of the Utah State Hospital as a free man. In 2006, Jeremy Hauck killed his mother, Laura Hauck, and was deemed insane and instead of going to prison he went to the state hospital. “She...
Jeremy Hauck back in court more than decade after being deemed insane
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man who has spent more than a decade in a state mental hospital for killing his mother could be coming closer to release. Jeremy Hauck killed his mother Laura in 2006 but was deemed insane and sent to the state hospital. Based on testimony...
Chad Daybell requests for trial to be pushed out, separated from Lori's
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Chad Daybell's attorney has submitted a motion asking for his trial to be postponed until at least October of 2023 and to be held separately from that of his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell. In connection with the deaths of Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell,...
1300 South between 300 West, West Temple forced closed after scaffolding ripped off
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Severe weather forced the closure of 1300 South between West Temple and 300 West in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the scaffolding from a new construction project was ripped off by the recent storm on Thursday night.
Business ethicist says wedding venue dispute caused by groom's death is 'tricky' situation
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A Brigham Young University business ethics professor is weighing in on a wedding venue dispute that has divided public opinion. “These kinds of things happen in business and they’re a little bit tricky,” said Brad Agle, a professor of ethics and leadership at BYU’s Marriott School of Business.
Church president addresses 'grievous sin' of abuse, resources to protect victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began the faith’s October 2022 general conference by addressing abuse. At the start of the first session Saturday morning, President Russell M. Nelson called abuse of any kind a “grievous sin.”
Utah volunteers with Red Cross setting up, assisting at Florida evacuation centers
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns are on the ground busy helping Floridians whose lives are forever changed from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 1 has firefighters helping with search and rescue missions and the Red Cross sent volunteers from Utah to set up evacuation centers. Bonnie and David Kenison, from...
Students react after school executive director's claims contradict what they say happened
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — The school is giving its side of the story after students claimed that up to 60 young women were turned away from a dance at American Leadership Academy because they didn't follow the dress code. Rich Morley, the school's executive director in Spanish Fork,...
Primary counselor becomes first Black woman to speak in general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the General Primary Presidency has become the first Black woman to speak in general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Browning spoke at the Saturday morning session of the 192nd semiannual conference. She spoke about...
Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
Gondola opponents question timing of UTA reduced bus service announcement
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — An advocacy group is raising questions about why Utah Transit Authority bus service up the canyons is set to be cut this winter, and why that announcement came right during the public comment period for a proposed gondola. UTA announced this week limited...
Church announces all members, missionaries accounted for following Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says everyone from the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale mission, the missions most impacted, are all safe and accounted for. Missionaries were removed from harms way Monday. The Church also had supplies, materials, tools, water and shelf...
'It's not uncommon': Lightning strikes Roy transformer, sparks roof fire
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A lightning strike in Roy early Thursday prompted a large police and fire response, and the situation was handled quickly, fire officials said. Crews responded to the area of 5800 South and 1900 West after the incident was reported at around 3:20 a.m. Roy Fire...
Take 2 Podcast: Hurricane Ian, Senate race ads, Little Cottonwood gondola
Hurricane Ian: More than 2 million in Florida without power, death toll 12 but will likely be much higher. South Carolina in the path Friday. Damages in the 10’s of billions. Goud Maragani, the GOP nominee for Salt Lake County Clerk used social media to accuse Democrats of "cheating"...
Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
GALLERY: Meta data center expansion announced in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
High School Football: Skyridge Rallies to Defeat Lone Peak 31-30
9/30/2022 — (KUTV) - Skyridge scored 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to nip Lone Peak 31-30 in a Region 4 showdown. Snowden Smith's 96-yard kick-off return for a touchdown sparked the comeback for the Falcons. Watch highlights of this game and 11 other matchups from Week 8 of the high school football season right here.
