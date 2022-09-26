Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Commissioners, Aug. 3, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake County Commissioners' regular session on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Hot Spot, Sept. 27, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Rotary Youth Exchange Meeting Thursday, Cowboy Poetry in Lakeview, and North Lake Football's Big Win.
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had eight admissions and 62 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Monday, Sept. 26. There were 12 outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
mybasin.com
Klamath County – PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE
That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass. will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday. Please see the attached vicinity map or click here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid. delays. For additional questions or concerns, please...
mybasin.com
Governor Kate Brown Extends Application Deadline to Fill Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is extending the application deadline for the previously announced Klamath County District Attorney vacancy. Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
KTVL
Police report in Klamath incident to remain confidential
Klamath County, OR — News10 is continuing to learn more about an incident reported to have involved sexual assault last month between Klamath-area high schoolers at an out-of-state baseball tournament. The Klamath County School District says the baseball team in question, the Klamath Falls Falcons, is not affiliated with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Klamath County Sheriff's Office warns that armed-and-dangerous suspect might look different
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office is warning people today an abduction suspect who's on the loose could be a risk to them. It says 19-year-old Eric Koon could have changed his appearance. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) also says people who help him could be at risk.
mybasin.com
Homedale Fire Extinguished before spreading
Klamath County Fire District #1 crews responded to a structure fire on Homedale yesterday afternoon. The fire was extinguished before any adjacent buildings were affected. All occupants were safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0