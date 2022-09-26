ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
lakecountyexam.com

Lake County Commissioners, Aug. 3, 2022

As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake County Commissioners' regular session on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Lake County Hot Spot, Sept. 27, 2022

It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Rotary Youth Exchange Meeting Thursday, Cowboy Poetry in Lakeview, and North Lake Football's Big Win.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Lake County, Oregon News of Record

Lake District Hospital had eight admissions and 62 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Monday, Sept. 26. There were 12 outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, OR
Lake County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Klamath County – PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE

That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass. will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday. Please see the attached vicinity map or click here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid. delays. For additional questions or concerns, please...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Governor Kate Brown Extends Application Deadline to Fill Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is extending the application deadline for the previously announced Klamath County District Attorney vacancy. Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Police report in Klamath incident to remain confidential

Klamath County, OR — News10 is continuing to learn more about an incident reported to have involved sexual assault last month between Klamath-area high schoolers at an out-of-state baseball tournament. The Klamath County School District says the baseball team in question, the Klamath Falls Falcons, is not affiliated with...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Show#Fall Gun Trade
mybasin.com

Homedale Fire Extinguished before spreading

Klamath County Fire District #1 crews responded to a structure fire on Homedale yesterday afternoon. The fire was extinguished before any adjacent buildings were affected. All occupants were safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy