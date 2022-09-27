Read full article on original website
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
The Place Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Decline
A recent analysis reveals that the problem of sputtering home price increases is most acute in areas around New York City.
The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%
Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
Agriculture Online
Turkey expected to reach record high prices this holiday season
As the weather cools and thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season, families can expect to pay record high prices for turkey, according to American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists. In their latest Market Intel report, the economists analyzed turkey and egg costs. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
Lumber falls after mortgage rates solidify their move above 6% amid hawkish Fed rate hikes
Lumber prices extended their 2-day decline to 10% after the Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. The aggressive interest rate hike from the Fed helped solidify the recent surge in mortgage rates to above 6%. "The lumber market continues to be in a state of overall...
The Fed is embracing a possible housing-market correction as a way to get ‘red-hot’ prices back to a more sustainable level
The housing market is in a slump. That's a good thing, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. After years of "red-hot" prices, a correction can help boost home affordability, he added. The Fed is poised to keep raising rates into 2023, meaning the market decline is likely in its early...
Lumber prices fall to a new 2022 low as housing market cools and mortgage rates approach 7%
Lumber fell 20% over a four-day period ending on Monday, hitting its lowest level of 2022. The essential building commodity has been rocked by soaring mortgage rates and a slowing housing market. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate inched closer to 7%, according to Mortgage News Daily. Surging mortgage rates...
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon
Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Top 7 Items Purchased From Costco in the US
Costco is the place to go if you need to stock up on items, from food to household goods, appliances, clothing, and so much more. As we reported recently, a GOBankingRates survey found that 46% of...
Agriculture Online
Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears
HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
HPAI spurs record turkey and egg prices
Fall is here with Thanksgiving around the corner, and that means turkey and pumpkin pie are on everybody’s menus. However, you might have to stretch your budget a little higher this year. As you plan your holiday meal, American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Brent Nelson said you will notice higher prices for turkey and eggs.
Agriculture Online
Droughts, Ukraine war push global grain stocks toward worrying decade low
CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor...
