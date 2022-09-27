Scottsboro is home to the largest gray bat summer cave. They’re leaving for the winter

Read full article on original website
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Ian Interrupts Activities In Northeast Alabama
While Hurricane Ian has entered South Florida as a major hurricane with winds of 155 mph, it is forecast to make a northward turn on Friday toward Georgia and South Carolina, and it is impacting events in northeast Alabama. Football games have been moved to Thursday, grand openings postponed, and...
Body recovered from gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A body was recovered Wednesday from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. According to the city, the Gadsden Fire Department responded to the gorge on a report of an unresponsive person between Noccalula Falls and the park's suspension bridge. Upon arriving, first responders found the person in a rocky area and determined they "had been deceased for a period of time," the city said.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to north Alabama
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
Huntsville bucks national gas price trend
Gas prices continued to fall across Huntsville Monday, bucking the national trend.
Huntsville resident plays role in protecting ‘the wild places’
Huntsville resident Doug Schoenrock was elected chairman of the board of Ducks Unlimited during its national convention in New Orleans recently. Schoenrock will serve a two-year term. Before being elected, he served as DU’s 45th president and oversaw DU’s conservation team’s record-breaking 606,000 acres conserved in fiscal year 2021.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Newborn found dead in north Georgia creek, deputies say
(CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga) — A newborn was found dead in a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, deputies say. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says it found a “lifeless, underdeveloped” infant at the Graysville Canoe Launch, around 1 P.M. Deputies say they found the infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse to Open at Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville, Alabama
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is opening at Bridge Street Town Centre on Thursday, October 20. The restaurant will officially open at 5 p.m. for a grand opening celebration featuring performances by National Recording Artists and CMA nominated duo LOCASH with special guests Austin Bohannon Band. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public and free to attend.
Amazon facility to remain closed after overnight fire
An Amazon fulfillment center will be closed for the foreseeable future as officials look deeper into an overnight fire at the facility.
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
Car hits power pole causing large power outage in Huntsville
A large portion of north Huntsville residents woke up without power Wednesday morning after a car accident caused the outage.
Swindle throws out first pitch
America has many pastimes and baseball has long been chief among them. While fishing has been one of the most popular participation sports in the country, bass fishing has earned its place as perhaps the most “American” of angling pursuit. Last week, the Guntersville, Ala. Pro Gerald Swindle...
Work begins in Madison on The Everstead, a build-to-rent development
Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties has begun work on its first Alabama project - a new build-to-rent single-family rental home neighborhood in Madison. The Everstead at Madison, on Mill Road, will feature 231 townhouses, single-family dwellings and cottage-style homes. The first homes are scheduled to be delivered next year, with full...
Best public high schools in Alabama
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023. Three of the schools in the list's Top Ten are located in North Alabama.
Alabama county ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds
Following reporting this month by AL.com, Etowah County in northeast Alabama ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth. Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of...
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
Alabama residents report no mail delivery in two months
A family with a baby that has special needs say they haven't gotten mail and supplies crucial to the child's survival for more than two months.
