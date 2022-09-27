SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball head coach Lynne Roberts is off and running ahead of what many hope will be another successful season for the Utes. Coming off a 21-win season, an incredible run in the Pac-12 Tournament that saw the Utes all the way to the championship game, and their first invite to the NCAA Tournament in 11 years, expectations are starting to crank up.

