Provo, UT

kslsports.com

Lynne Roberts, Utah Women’s Basketball Prepare For New Season

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball head coach Lynne Roberts is off and running ahead of what many hope will be another successful season for the Utes. Coming off a 21-win season, an incredible run in the Pac-12 Tournament that saw the Utes all the way to the championship game, and their first invite to the NCAA Tournament in 11 years, expectations are starting to crank up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
LOGAN, UT
Provo, UT
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule

PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Athletics Celebrating 50 Years Of Title IX This Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics announced this afternoon the opening of their online auction to benefit Utes with Wings- a program dedicated to supporting women in sports at the University of Utah as part of their celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX this weekend. Utah Athletics will also be hosting around 500 current and former student-athletes, coaches, administrators, leaders, friends and family at their Fifty Years Forward Banquet on Friday, September 30th.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Craig Smith Enthusiastic About ’22-’23 Utah Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball officially got back to work in preparation for their 2022-2023 campaign and head coach Craig Smith could not hide his enthusiasm for the group. Last year was rough for Smith’s group only going 11-20. However, Smith and the rest of his coaching staff went to work revamping the roster and trying to eliminate the weaknesses that plagued them in 2021-2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Students stay up late to participate in BYU Midnight Madness event

BYU Student Wellness held their annual Midnight Madness event Sept. 23 at the Richards Building, where students were able to participate in recreational activities from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Students engaged in Zumba, Spin and High Fitness classes and played basketball and volleyball. Chip cookies and a soda bar...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

FLDS Church leader Warren Jeffs back on trial

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26. Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison. The United […]
UTAH STATE

