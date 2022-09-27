Prepare yourself — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will have one of the MCU’s longest runtimes

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige reignites the debate after explaining why ‘Black Panther 2’ didn’t recast T’Challa
One of the longest-running debates in the buildup to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is whether or not Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler should have recast the role of T’Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, and we’re nowhere near reaching a concrete consensus.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor
Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Polygon
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans have collectively decided upon the perfect person to play the MCU’s Beast
There’s never any lack of material for Marvel fans to chew on, rehash, and theorize about online but if one was pressed to pick a number one fave right now, it’s fan-casting the long-expected, practically inevitable MCU version of the X-Men. And some fans believe they’ve really nailed it when it comes to who should play the team’s hirsute and highbrow resident biochemist, Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy aka The Beast.
Chris Evans Says ‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’ Ahead of 4th Movie: Everything to Know About Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Film
A new leading man. Captain America 4 will feature Anthony Mackie playing the star-spangled superhero, a fact Chris Evans emphasized when addressing speculation that he’d return to the big screen as Steve Rogers. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans tweeted in July 2022 after a tweet from The Hollywood...
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Christian Bale Confirms He Had To Tell Chris Rock They Couldn’t Hang Out On Amsterdam’s Set, But There’s A Good Reason
It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Director Bassam Tariq Two Months Ahead of Production
Bassam Tariq has exited his role as director of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” Variety has confirmed. Tariq’s departure comes as a shock, as production was set to begin in November on Marvel’s upcoming feature about the iconic comic book vampire slayer. The film is set to star Mahershala Ali in the title role, alongside a cast that includes Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. Although he will no longer be helming “Blade,” sources close to the situation state that Tariq will remain attached to the project as an executive producer. The filmmaker was first confirmed as the director of “Blade” in summer 2021. He...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Shares Thoughts About Seeing Version Of Herself On New Netflix Show
Netflix's current true crime hit Dahmer has drawn a reaction from the sister of one of the serial killer's victims.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
Watch: Letitia Wright drew inspiration from Chadwick Boseman after 'Black Panther 2' injury
Letitia Wright said remembering her late "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman encouraged her following her injury on the "Wakanda Forever" set.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Comments / 0