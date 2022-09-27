ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Marietta’s newest ‘top cop’ isn’t that new after three decades of service to department

By Michele Newell
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One thing that stands out about police Chief Marty Ferrell is his dedication and commitment to continue making the city of Marietta a safe place.

His new role as police chief of the Marietta Police Department exemplifies how hard he has worked for more than 30 years to do what he loves most — getting criminals off the streets and making residents feel safe.

“It’s something I’ve aspired to do for many years and it’s a blessing. I’m honored, humbled and so proud. I’ve worked here for 32 years. It’s really been a dream come true. I’m so blessed to be here,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell is no stranger to hard work. He started out as a patrol officer for the Marietta Police Department in 1990 and quickly worked his way up the ranks with assignments in Investigative, Uniform Patrol and Support Services.

Before becoming police chief, Ferrell served as deputy chief for several years before he became interim police chief in February. Working in law enforcement is something Ferrell says runs in his family.

“My little brother, we have a little competition going. He’s a deputy chief with Cobb County Police Department and was just sworn in six weeks ago, so we were the same rank for about a week or two,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell says he is passionate about accomplishing every goal he has for the department, including reducing crime building a continued relationship with police and the community and creating a wellness center to provide more mental health resources for officers.

“Obviously crime reduction in the city and quality-of-life issues but I really have a passion internally for the men and woman that work here and their emotional well-being,” said Ferrell.

