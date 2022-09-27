Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
Native American history and banning a slur | Here's the 5 tribal bills signed into law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On California Native American Day — Sept. 23, 2022 — Gov. Gavin Newsom took pen to paper and signed five tribal bills impacting California's Native American community. The bills were part of a package introduced and authored by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland). Below...
abc10.com
As state sets higher Medi-Cal contract standards, some providers predict major disruptions
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. More than 1.7 million Medi-Cal patients may get a new insurance provider in the coming months as a result of the state’s first-ever competitive bidding process, but critics and some providers fear the change will cause major disruptions to care.
abc10.com
EDD, responsible for $20 billion paid out fraudulent claims, making progress to improve department
SAN DIEGO — The state legislature held up a joint hearing on the Employment Development Department on Wednesday. You may remember the EDD paid out billions of dollars in fraudulent claims, and then it became incredibly difficult for legitimate people to file their claims. Is the EDD making progress?...
abc10.com
Five things to know about Hurricane Ian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hurricane Ian officially made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, packing 150 mph winds and a central pressure of 940 millibars. There had been above-average uncertainty in the forecast leading up to landfall, with expected landfall shifting in the finals days from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc10.com
Watch live: Florida webcams as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
KEY WEST, Fla. — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. Ian brought with it a major storm surge, strong winds and large amounts of rain to some parts of Florida. Several areas in the Tampa area had earlier issued...
abc10.com
More than 300 dogs rescued after South Carolina's largest dog fighting ring busted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A team of more than 60 federal, and state law enforcement officers, as well as rescue agencies assisted in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. 5 out of the 6 counties involved in the bust were...
Comments / 0