ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

Five things to know about Hurricane Ian

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hurricane Ian officially made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, packing 150 mph winds and a central pressure of 940 millibars. There had been above-average uncertainty in the forecast leading up to landfall, with expected landfall shifting in the finals days from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Traffic
abc10.com

Watch live: Florida webcams as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

KEY WEST, Fla. — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. Ian brought with it a major storm surge, strong winds and large amounts of rain to some parts of Florida. Several areas in the Tampa area had earlier issued...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy