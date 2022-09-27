History-making female Chicago high school football coaches honored

Two history-making female high school football coaches were honored Monday.

Jouscelyn Mayfield, who coaches for Fenger High School, and Konesha Rhea, who coaches at DuSable High School, were named coaches of the week.

"I have always loved the game. I have played the game," Mayfield said.

"I was visiting my aunt in Harvey one day and the boys wanted to go to corner of 157th and Lexington and play and I joined them and fell in love with the game," Rhea said.

Their teams faced off on Sept. 15, marking the first time two female varsity coaches have ever faced off.

Fenger won the match-up with DuSable but both coaches agreed there were no losses for either of them that day.