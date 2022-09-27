ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

History-making female Chicago high school football coaches honored

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbmQd_0iBYn7Qz00

Two history-making female high school football coaches were honored Monday.

Jouscelyn Mayfield, who coaches for Fenger High School, and Konesha Rhea, who coaches at DuSable High School, were named coaches of the week.

READ MORE: Female football coaches at 2 Chicago high schools meet in history-making game

"I have always loved the game. I have played the game," Mayfield said.

"I was visiting my aunt in Harvey one day and the boys wanted to go to corner of 157th and Lexington and play and I joined them and fell in love with the game," Rhea said.

Their teams faced off on Sept. 15, marking the first time two female varsity coaches have ever faced off.

Fenger won the match-up with DuSable but both coaches agreed there were no losses for either of them that day.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Chicago

Players face suspensions after fight during Kenwood Academy vs. Morgan Park football game

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools and the Illinois High School Association are sorting out a brawl between two of Chicago's top high school football teams over the weekend.Several players from Kenwood Academy and Morgan Park High School started fighting after the final whistle blew on Saturday in their game at Lane Stadium, 2601 W. Addison St.It was the culmination of an ugly game in which several players and coaches were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, coaches from both teams came out quickly and took responsibility for the incident – and even apologized.The matchup was...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to 103-year-old Sister Jean’s opening pitch

There aren’t many people still alive with memories of two Chicago Cubs National League championships, but the Cubs found one of them to throw out their opening pitch during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, inviting 103-year-old Sister Jean from nearby Loyola-Chicago to toss the game’s ceremonial first pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Lexington, IL
City
Harvey, IL
gbsindependent.org

A Bittersweet Farewell

After 29 years, Glenbard south has to bear the difficult task of letting go Mr Nussbaum. Mr. Nussbaum bids a long awaited farewell as he retires from Glenbard South after a long-lasting career as a passionate educator in the math department and an encouraging coach for the girls junior varsity two tennis team and freshman girls basketball team.
GLEN ELLYN, IL
WGNtv.com

South Side eatery serving up Chicago classics

Fabulous Freddie’s on 31st is a family-owned, women-led Southside eatery that has been serving up Chicago classics for over 30 years. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of their signature burgers is co-owner Denise Bertucci. 701 W. 31st Street. Facebook @freddieson31st. Instagram @freddieson31st. Twitter @freddieson31st.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fenger High School#Dusable High School
CBS Chicago

Coach house catches fire in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A coach house caught fire in Lawndale early Wednesday morning. Crews worked to put out the flames before the roof collapsed in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street. Flames reached power lines, which could lead to some electrical issues for the neighborhood. CBS 2 has reached out to the Chicago Fire Department for more details. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
tinybeans.com

It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago

Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Salon

A love letter to Chicago’s tavern pizza, interrupted

If you have ever called the Windy City home, you no doubt have strong feelings about which pizzas do (and don't) deserve to be anointed bona fide Chicago-style. I'm not here to offer hot takes; I simply want to declare that the Chicago-born pie I hold dearest is tavern-style — a.k.a party cut, a.k.a the circular pizza with cracker-thin crust that's inexplicably cut into small squares.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Nancy Wilson, 74

Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
FOREST PARK, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
All About Chicago

Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?

Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Chicago’s disgrace: R. Kelly’s fall from fame

In 1992, Robert Sylvester Kelly debuted his first album titled “Born into the 90s.” Only two years later in 1994, Kelly, aged 27, reportedly married 15-year-old Aaliyah Haughton. This was only the start of the controversies circulating around the R&B icon. Kelly was born and raised in Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy