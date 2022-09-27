Read full article on original website
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
California Job-Seekers Will Soon See Salary Ranges on Job Postings
California job postings will soon include pay ranges, thanks to a new salary transparency bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will require nearly 200,000 companies with 15 or more employees to start disclosing pay ranges on ads for jobs that will be done in the state. The move makes California the largest state where job listings will require salary information by law. It's home to 19 million workers and some of the most influential companies in the world including Apple, Disney, Google and Meta.
Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Florida as Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Storm
Florida's west coast was being hit with "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding from Hurricane Ian, which strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it was about to make landfall Wednesday. With maximum sustained winds at 155 mph, just 2 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane, Ian was...
White House, FEMA Urge Floridians to Listen to Local Officials, Evacuate If Asked as Hurricane Ian Approaches
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell urged Floridians not to underestimate Hurricane Ian and listen to local officials. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a Category 3 storm this morning, which means it has the potential to bring winds up to 125 miles per hour. FEMA's biggest concern is storm...
