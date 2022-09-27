ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
VENICE, FL
NBC Los Angeles

California Job-Seekers Will Soon See Salary Ranges on Job Postings

California job postings will soon include pay ranges, thanks to a new salary transparency bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will require nearly 200,000 companies with 15 or more employees to start disclosing pay ranges on ads for jobs that will be done in the state. The move makes California the largest state where job listings will require salary information by law. It's home to 19 million workers and some of the most influential companies in the world including Apple, Disney, Google and Meta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Monica Mountains#Lions#Mange#National Park Service#Nps

Comments / 0

Community Policy