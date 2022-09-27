Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Targaryen drama continues in episode 7 previews as viewers say goodbye to several fan-favorites

Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?
A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy arrives as Rhaenyra and the world bids Milly Alcock farewell
The moment that many House of the Dragon fans had dreaded finally arrived during last night’s fifth episode. The next time the HBO prequel series comes on our small screens, it will be Emma D’Arcy portraying a much older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Red Keep, having picked up the mantle after Milly Alcock’s younger version. The same is also true of Emily Carey’s Alicent Hightower, who is being replaced by Olivia Cooke.
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Is About to Introduce a Whole New Set of Pivotal Characters in Game of Thrones History
House of the Dragon Episode 6 will mark a milestone moment in the series, as we will see a significant time jump occur in the story, complete with some major characters in the series being recast with new (older) actors. However, as House of the Dragon takes a leap forward in time there will also be a whole new set of characters that the series introduces.
Pioneering rapper Coolio dead at 59: Michelle Pfeiffer leads tributes to 'gifted' Gangsta's Paradise artist who was found dead of 'cardiac arrest' on bathroom floor of a friend's LA home
Rapper Coolio has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 59. The musician - famous for his hit song Gangsta's Paradise on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds - was visiting a friend on Wednesday afternoon when he was found dead according to TMZ. Coolio was...
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Hints at Major Character Deaths in Season 5
“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan knows how to play the long game. He knows how to keep us all in suspense for season 5 by giving us just enough information to go on. “Yellowstone” season 5 premieres on November 13, and as far as we’re concerned, it can’t come fast enough.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
David Tennant stars as a vicar in BBC new thriller series Inside Man
David Tennant appears in tears as he plays a vicar in BBC’s new thriller series Inside Man.Written by BAFTA winner Stefen Moffat, the captivating four-part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US (Stanley Tucci), a Vicar in a quiet English town (David Tennant), and a maths teacher trapped inside a cellar as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.The new series will air in Autumn 2022 on BBC One and will later be released around the world on Netflix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Blood Is Spilled in Episode 7 Preview Trailer
Believe it or not, there are only four episodes left in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been airing for six weeks now, and the latest episode saw the story leap 10 years into the future. That time jump has kicked the intensity of the series up a notch as the fight for the future of the Iron Throne draws even closer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans explain why an R-rated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would have slayed the PG-13 version
For many fans, something seems to be missing from the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder. Don’t get us wrong, the film is still beloved by many, dutifully entertaining enough, and has enough visual panache to make it stand out as a solid excuse to munch on some popcorn for a couple of hours.
House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6
House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Show's First Trailer Heralds a Heartbreaking Apocalypse
Finally, a better look at Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us series. The Mandalorian star shows his face as an apocalypse survivor out for redemption in a world riddled with “clickers,” humans who have mutated into zombies thanks to the worldwide Cordyceps Brain Infection outbreak. Here Pascal plays the lead of the successful PlayStation video game franchise, and (once again) is tasked with a mission to get a kid through a very wild frontier.
thecinemaholic.com
Overlord Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In the thirteenth episode of ‘Overlord’ season 4 titled ‘The Witch of the Falling Kingdom,’ Climb challenges Aainz to a duel while Aura retrieves a demonic item from the Royal Capital. It is later revealed that Renner had played a crucial role in the fall of the Re-Estize Kingdom for a twisted motive. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Overlord’ season 4 episode 13. SPOILERS AHEAD!
5 details you likely missed from House of the Dragon episode 6
With a 10-year time jump since the last installment, House of the Dragon inches closer to the Targaryens’ eventual ruin in the recent episode. But as the seeds toward that conflict are being watered, fans get to see more of the world George R. R. Martin built hundreds of years before the events of Game […] The post 5 details you likely missed from House of the Dragon episode 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
House of the Dragon: The 3 biggest talking points from episode 6
Tolstoy once wrote that “all happy families are alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”. It is a credo that George RR Martin, author of the Game of Thrones series, carried through into his novels. And here, in the first episode where House of the Dragon takes a significant jump forward in time, the mantra is as true as ever. This is now the story of three, deeply unhappy, families.Family affairThe first of these families is headed by Princess Rhaenyra (now played by Emma D’Arcy) who has just given birth for the third time. Her...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer teases Sauron’s introduction
"Evil reveals itself"
