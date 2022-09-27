ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
QUEENS, NY
9&10 News

Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers

Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
ESPN

Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th

TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY

