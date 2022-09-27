Read full article on original website
Related
61 (and counting): Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ties American League home run record
Having a season for the ages, Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' New York Yankees and American League record that has stood since 1961.
FanSided
Baseball Insiders: Aaron Judge rumors, witnessing MLB history and more
Aaron Judge has been a big topic of conversation in the MLB world and it was today on The Baseball Insiders. After a bit of a layoff, The Baseball Insiders is back and with a new crew! Adam Weinrib is Robert Murray’s new co-host. Adam is one of the...
MLB・
iheart.com
Yanks Clinch AL East 1st Round Bye Judge Still at 60 HRs Mets Lose, Sox Win
In MLB Tuesday, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 5-2 and with the win, clinched the AL East and a 1st Round bye in the Playoffs. It is their 1st Div. Championship since 2019. Aaron Judge remained at 60 Home Runs. The Mets lost to the Marlins 6-4. Pete Alonso...
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers
Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7...
Detroit News
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th
TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
Red Sox beat Orioles, 13-9, in wacky, sloppy battle; Triston Casas has 3 hits, including homer
BOSTON -- There are good games, bad games and ugly games over the course of a major league season. Then there are absolute atrocities like the 3-hour, 57-minute affair that played out between the Red Sox and Orioles on Tuesday night. Boston and Baltimore combined for 22 runs, 26 hits,...
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
Comments / 0