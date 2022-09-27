Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
Related
Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least six times since joining the team in 2017. Additionally, multiple tickets show Garrett...
NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett's Agent's Statement
Myles Garrett's agent provided an update on his status following a car crash. On Monday afternoon, Garrett and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after his Porsche got overturned. The defensive lineman's agent, Nicole Lynn, said Garrett is "alert and responsive" in a statement posted Monday evening on...
NFL・
Browns say Myles Garrett injured shoulder, bicep in crash; Availability for Sunday’s game unknown
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have provided an update after on of their top defensive players was injured in a crash earlier this week. Defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a rollover crash Monday as he attempted to swerve out of the way of an animal, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns defensive star Myles Garrett released from hospital following one-car accident
Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from the hospital Monday night after having sustained injuries in a one-care accident.
Myles Garrett involved in frightening car accident
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a serious car accident after he left the team’s practice facility on Monday. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said Garrett was driving with a female passenger in his 2021 Porsche at around 3 p.m. Monday when he went off the right side of the road. The car flipped several times before coming to rest. Garrett and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 in Cleveland.
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves hospital after single-car accident
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was released from the hospital after he was injured in a single-car crash in northern Ohio. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, the team said. Sources told NFL Network, Cleveland.com and ESPN that Garrett was released from the hospital...
Myles Garrett Not At Browns Practice Wednesday
Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash. He suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain from this accident. Of course, the main takeaway in this situation is that Garrett avoided any life-threatening injuries. A shoulder sprain isn't a huge concern once you realize his vehicle flipped and sustained a noticeable amount of damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
Comments / 0