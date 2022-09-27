Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a serious car accident after he left the team’s practice facility on Monday. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said Garrett was driving with a female passenger in his 2021 Porsche at around 3 p.m. Monday when he went off the right side of the road. The car flipped several times before coming to rest. Garrett and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO