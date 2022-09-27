ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett's Agent's Statement

Myles Garrett's agent provided an update on his status following a car crash. On Monday afternoon, Garrett and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after his Porsche got overturned. The defensive lineman's agent, Nicole Lynn, said Garrett is "alert and responsive" in a statement posted Monday evening on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett involved in frightening car accident

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a serious car accident after he left the team’s practice facility on Monday. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said Garrett was driving with a female passenger in his 2021 Porsche at around 3 p.m. Monday when he went off the right side of the road. The car flipped several times before coming to rest. Garrett and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
UPI News

Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves hospital after single-car accident

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was released from the hospital after he was injured in a single-car crash in northern Ohio. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, the team said. Sources told NFL Network, Cleveland.com and ESPN that Garrett was released from the hospital...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Myles Garrett Not At Browns Practice Wednesday

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash. He suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain from this accident. Of course, the main takeaway in this situation is that Garrett avoided any life-threatening injuries. A shoulder sprain isn't a huge concern once you realize his vehicle flipped and sustained a noticeable amount of damage.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Porsche 911 Turbo S Via#Wkyc#Cleveland Sports Talk
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy