A brief pursuit in Norwalk ended with the suspect smashing into a home, but not before he had already rammed a deputy's vehicle and hit several parked vehicles.Sheriff's deputies were called to the neighborhood at about 1 a.m. in connection with a restraining order, according to officials. But when they arrived, the suspect rammed his car into the deputy's vehicle and took off.During a short pursuit through the neighborhood, the suspect crashed into other parked vehicles at a home nearby before crashing into a home and taking down part of a wall. A small fire was sparked inside the home, but the flames did not spread, authorities said.The suspect was associated with the Orr and Day home he crashed into, but it's unclear if he lives there, sheriff's officials said.The man, who was not identified, was restrained and taken away in an ambulance. No other serious injuries were reported.

NORWALK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO