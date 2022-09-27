ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

‘Like a Nightmare': Mother of Three Shot and Killed in SUV

A 30-year-old mother of three children was shot and killed in the backseat of a SUV Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Bre'yanna Bailey was in the backseat of the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the Chesterfield. Square neighborhood. The car-to-car shooting was reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect surrenders after standoff in Bellflower

A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower. Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The suspect managed to enter a […]
BELLFLOWER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Shot, Killed While in Car With Family in South LA

A young woman was shot and killed while in the car with family late Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to her family, BreYanna Bailey just turned 30 years old in August of this year, and leaves behind three children. Her family was in the car,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Oakcliff Drive#Hispanics#Lincoln Mkz
foxla.com

Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
CYPRESS, CA
CBS LA

Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven

Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
CARSON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally stabbed in Hacienda Heights

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a man who was fatally stabbed in Hacienda Heights, and the investigation into the killing was continuing. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Man Killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies After Hitting a Deputy With Car and Attempting to Attack Him With a Knife

Marlon Bonds shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Monica man was fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Deputies over the weekend after hitting a deputy with a car. According to the SBSD, on Saturday, September 24 around...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead

A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Suspect rams sheriff's vehicle, hits parked cars before smashing into Norwalk home

A brief pursuit in Norwalk ended with the suspect smashing into a home, but not before he had already rammed a deputy's vehicle and hit several parked vehicles.Sheriff's deputies were called to the neighborhood at about 1 a.m. in connection with a restraining order, according to officials. But when they arrived, the suspect rammed his car into the deputy's vehicle and took off.During a short pursuit through the neighborhood, the suspect crashed into other parked vehicles at a home nearby before crashing into a home and taking down part of a wall. A small fire was sparked inside the home, but the flames did not spread, authorities said.The suspect was associated with the Orr and Day home he crashed into, but it's unclear if he lives there, sheriff's officials said.The man, who was not identified, was restrained and taken away in an ambulance. No other serious injuries were reported.
NORWALK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy