We finally know the title of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, and it’s closer to home than you think

The dark revelations in American Horror Story worked because of its season-long length. It had time to develop the story up to a reveal, then deal with the aftermath. That’s what gave poignancy to Violet’s (Taissa Farmiga) death in Murder House. In Hotel, detective John Lowe (Wes Bentley) realizes he’s the savage serial killer he’s been busy investigating. There is only so much time to the episodic format of American Horror Stories. In its sophomore year, Stories is still finding the right balance between its own identity and how much to replicate from its predecessor. The spinoff can get caught up trying to shock rather than be genuinely shocking. The slow-burn episodes are usually guilty of this, going big for a finale to compensate for the gradual developments. In Season 2, not all episodes do this, making for a hit-or-miss watch.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO