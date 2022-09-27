ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartbroken Bachelor star Bella Varelis SPLITS from boyfriend Will Stokoe after two years together and admits she's 'not coping'

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bachelor runner-up Bella Varelis has proven to be unlucky-in-love once again.

The Bondi-based influencer, 27, has officially split with her boyfriend, photographer Will Stokoe.

Bella shared the heartbreaking news with her 107,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The Bachelor's Bella Varelis has split from her boyfriend Will Stokoe after two years together

Bella said she was hoping to keep the split private, but had no choice but to address it publicly due to her celebrity status and the 'constant questions' from fans.

'I feel like it's best to answer this once so the prying will stop because it's really affecting me by being asked about this daily,' she said.

'Will and I decided to take some time apart and go our separate ways to focus on ourselves,' she added.

'We have so much love and respect for each other but this is just what's best for both of us now.

'I love you guys and am so grateful for the love and support you've given us over the last two years.'

Bella said she was hoping to keep the split private, but had no choice but to address it publicly due to her celebrity status and the 'constant questions' from fans 

Bella admitted she was going through a 'tough time' with the break-up.

'Personally, I'm not coping well, so if you could please respect our privacy and give us some space during this time it would be much appreciated,' she said.

The split comes days after Bella announced she'd spent almost $13,000 on a nose job.

Bella admitted she was going through a 'tough time' with the break-up 

The reality star said she had been 'lying' to her fans for ten days and using old photos on social media to conceal her surgery.

'Don't be mad at me, but I've been lying to you for the last ten days. Everything you saw on my social media was fake,' she said in a YouTube video.

She explained she could not yet reveal the final result because her nose was still very swollen and expected it would go down by a third.

The split comes days after Bella announced she'd spent almost $13,000 on a nose job 

'I didn't actually get a full nose job. I only got a mini nose job. I got a tip-plasty, that was only a tip reconstruction,' she explained.

'I didn't break my nose, which is what happens when you get a full rhinoplasty. You can do a little shave, which I did as well, but I did not break my nose,' she continued.

'I also did my eye. I had one eye where my eyelid was sitting a little bit lower than the other, and he [the surgeon] was like, "Oh, my God, I can fix that for you."'

'I didn't actually get a full nose job. I only got a mini nose job. I got a tip-plasty, that was only a tip reconstruction,' she explained in a YouTube video

