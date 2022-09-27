Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: In The Next Year, We Definitely Gonna Be Contending; In Top 10, For Sure
NEWARK, New Jersey – Most of the attention Friday night was paid to the two-division champion who is newest elite entrant into the lightweight division. Before Shakur Stevenson beat Robson Conceicao relatively easily, though, a younger, less experienced prospect promised that he, too, will be ready for the best the lightweight division has to offer sooner than later. Keyshawn Davis told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after his impressive fifth-round technical knockout of Omar Tienda that he expects to be a legitimate lightweight contender by next year.
Boxing Scene
Warren: Tyson Fury is Very Disappointed, We'll See Where it Goes
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not spoken to his boxer since Monday's blowup over the stalled negotiations to finalize a domestic clash with Anthony Joshua. The two sides were discussing the possibility of a showdown for December 3 the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. On Monday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better
Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
ESPN
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Katie Taylor still No. 1, but Claressa Shields can shake things up with a win
While Katie Taylor continues to lead the way in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings and Amanda Serrano solidified her No. 3 spot with a decision victory on Sept. 24, a few upcoming matchups are surely going to shake the top 10 based on the results. Taylor returns to the ring...
RELATED PEOPLE
TKO! Floyd Mayweather Victorious In Battle With New York Jeweler Over Alleged Unpaid $400k Bill
A New York jeweler’s lawsuit where Floyd Mayweather was accused of refusing to pay up on $400k in jewelry he took from the store has been thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a New York federal judge has dismissed all claims against Mayweather in the case brought by Eric & Co Trading Company. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Mayweather was dragged to court by the New York jeweler over his failure to pay for items he took. The company said the ex-professional boxer was a regular who had purchased jewelry in...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Eager For 'Real Fight' With Mayweather: ‘I Want to Say I Got Your 0’
Jake Paul is all for trading sanctioned punches with boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. A few days after the Hall of Fame boxer called out the YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight curio to a “real fight”, Paul, 25, doubled down on his initial affirmative response. In a video posted on his social media Sunday, Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) insisted that he would take Mayweather up on his offer, however, with the caveat that he gets to weigh in at 175, while Mayweather gets to come in at 165.
Floyd Mayweather won't risk fighting legit boxers, just MMA fighters and YouTubers: 'I'm not what I once was'
Floyd Mayweather has no problem making his intentions clear. The legendary undefeated former boxing champion had no hesitation to let the combat sports world know where he’s at in his career. Mayweather, 45, is coming off a knockout win over Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout Sunday in the...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine
It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again
By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Exhibition Set For November 13 In Dubai
Floyd Mayweather is already on to the next one. The global exhibition tour continues for the Hall of Fame former five-division champion and pound-for-pound king, who will next face YouTube personality Deji. The once-rumored fight is now official for November 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), event handler Global Titans confirmed Monday.
Boxing Scene
Usyk on Joshua Outburst: ‘He Reminded Me of a Little Boy’
Oleksandr Usyk evidently felt that Anthony Joshua acted like a petulant child after their rematch. After Usyk, WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion from Ukraine, was announced the points winner over London’s Joshua last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua acted in a bizarre manner. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts and dropped them outside of the ring, and then he took the microphone and went on an extended rant. Joshua took issue with his critics, saying that he does not throw punches like the heavyweight of yore because of his size.
Boxing Scene
Warren on Joe Joyce: 'I Don't Know How Usyk Can Beat Him'
Frank Warren has a hard time seeing how the unified heavyweight champion of the world can stand up to the withering pressure of his ace client, hard-hitting British contender Joe Joyce. Warren, the head of Queensberry Promotions, was an elated spectator Saturday night at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado IBF Title Fight Set, November 11 In London
Sunny Edwards hoped to face a fellow titleholder for his next fight. The alternative isn’t quite so bad—an attractive showdown with a former titlist in a hometown title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal was reached for Edwards to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory...
Boxing Scene
Nahir Albright Bags Decision Win Over Estivan Falcao in Essington
Nahir Albright took an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Estivan Falcao in the lightweight main event of a seven bout card at The Clarion Hotel in Essington, Pennsylvania. The seven bout card was promoted by RDR Promotions. Albright fought well and landed precise right hands that kept Falcao from...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Joseph Diaz, William Zepeda - Face To Face at Media Event
LA fan favorite and former IBF Super Featherweight title holder Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) went face to face at a media event, as they discussed their upcoming 12-round, crossroads fight.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Caleb Plant Putting in Work For Anthony Dirrell Showdown
Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas Tuesday as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. (photos by Tobey Acuna, Team Plant)
Comments / 0