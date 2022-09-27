ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Heavy police presence in La Quinta neighborhood

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48988b_0iBYlGDr00

News Channel 3 crew is at the scene of an incident with heavy law enforcement presence in a La Quinta neighborhood Monday night.

The incident is around the area of W Harland Drive. Authorities have brought out the Bearcat and a SWAT team. A helicopter was also seen circling the area.

Neighbors in the area said they can hear authorities give orders at a house in the area.

We have a crew at the scene gathering details, we are also awaiting word from a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. We'll have live updates at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Heavy police presence in La Quinta neighborhood appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
mynewsla.com

Alleged Purse Thief Charged with Robbery

A Thousand Palms man who allegedly stole someone’s purse in La Quinta and is suspected of other purse thefts as well was charged Wednesday with one felony count of robbery. Eddie Ramirez, 40, was scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon. He...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone

A convicted felon who broke into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet pleaded guilty today to burglary and was immediately sentenced to two years probation. Michael Edward Serrano, 50, of Hemet admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In The post Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
La Quinta, CA
Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Charges filed against man for alleged burglary pursuit in Palm Springs

A 31-year-old man who allegedly led police on a lengthy foot pursuit that went through a grocery store roof and onto a hiking trail in Palm Springs was charged today with burglary and other counts. Julian Baez was charged along with Sandra Lee Pritchard, 21, with one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count The post Charges filed against man for alleged burglary pursuit in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee

A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities identify Coachella man in killed in August shooting

Authorities today identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in Coachella in early August. At about 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 7, deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Carroll said an adult male with gunshot The post Authorities identify Coachella man in killed in August shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead after police standoff in north La Quinta neighborhood

Authorities say a suspect was found dead inside a north La Quinta home early Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff with police from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said the suspect was acting paranoid, but nobody else was hurt. The two family members who reported being shot at, but not hit, The post One dead after police standoff in north La Quinta neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#News Channel#Channel 3#Bearcat
nbcpalmsprings.com

Hours Long Standoff Results in One Dead in La Quinta

One person is dead in North La Quinta after an overnight standoff ends early Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a gun in the 78800 block of West Harland Drive Monday night around 7:36 p.m. Authorities say two people in the...
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside

A man and a woman accused of a residential burglary are behind bars after Palm Springs police searched the roof of a grocery store as well a nearby steep hillside. The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a homeowner called 911 reporting a theft at their vacant rental property on the The post Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
crimevoice.com

Banning PD Arrests Suspected Burglar

Originally Published By: Banning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/07/22, at approximately 8:49 AM, the Banning Police Department’s Community Service Officer responded to the report of a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Nectar Drive, in the City of Banning. It was discovered that overnight, a subject gained entry into the residence by crawling under a partially open garage door, while the residents were asleep inside. The residence was equipped with home security cameras and the suspect was captured on camera.
BANNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Erupts Near Calimesa Amid Thunderstorm

(CNS) – A wildfire that erupted Wednesday just east of Calimesa as a thunderstorm moved through the area scorched nearly 10 acres before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Hannon Road and Cherry Valley Boulevard, northeast...
CALIMESA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts

Authorities say a man is in custody accused of stealing someone's purse in La Quinta. They believe he is responsible for other purse thefts in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They identified the suspect as The post Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
zachnews.net

Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
menifee247.com

Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road

Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple homicide: Re-trial begins after previous jury deadlocked

The man accused in a quadruple murder in Palm Springs nearly four years ago is back in court for a re-trial. In March, a previous jury told the judge they were "hopelessly deadlocked" with a split vote and could not reach a unanimous decision on whether Jose Larin Garcia was guilty. Opening statements and witness The post Palm Springs quadruple homicide: Re-trial begins after previous jury deadlocked appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two homes uninhabitable following Desert Hot Springs fire

Desert Hot Springs firefighters were mopping up early Tuesday morning following a fire that left two homes uninhabitable. Firefighters said a carport fire spread to the two buildings on the 66700 block of Granada Avenue between Desert View Avenue and Hacienda Avenue at 3:20 a.m. A carport and trash fire quickly spread to two houses. No injuries The post Two homes uninhabitable following Desert Hot Springs fire appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The The post Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
BONSALL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy