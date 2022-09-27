ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in Town

Barstool Sports is opening a restaurant in town.Helena Lopes/Unsplash. When it comes to sports media, the first brands that pop into the minds of most sports fans likely include ESPN and Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, and more recently The Athletic. While these are all major hitters in the world of sports, these are all more traditional outlets, focusing on either television or print for their outreach methods. And yet, one of the most influential sports brands is not a television channel or a magazine. In fact, one of the largest sports brands in the United States is best known for trolling opposing fan bases, and pizza reviews, and is now opening its very own sports bar right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Where NFL Fans Can Buy 2022 NFL Salute to Service Apparel

Where to buy Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service apparel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The National Football League has released its annual line of military-inspired team apparel for 2022. The released collection is a mission to support military service members. The collection that was made by Nike and...
NFL
411mania.com

WOW – Women of Wrestling Owner Profiled in 2022 Women’s Impact Report

WOW – Women of Wrestling owner and executive producer Jeannie Buss among those profiled in Variety’s 2022 Women’s Impact Report. The trade published its report, honoring the women in leadership positions in the entertainment industry. Buss’ profile in the peace names her as “Owner and Executive Producer,...
WWE
UPI News

Zero gravity soccer game breaks world record at 20,230 feet

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo and a team of international players put their skills to the test in zero gravity to break a Guinness World Record for a high altitude game of soccer. The Guinness World Record attempt, organized by Mastercard, saw Figo and a team...
MLS

