NBC Bay Area
SFO Restaurant Workers Strike Enters Day 2; United Flight Attendants Join Picket Line
Restaurant workers at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday were back on the picket lines for a second day, and a parallel protest involving United Airlines flight attendants joined the mix. About 1,000 food workers with Unite Here Local 2 walked off the job Monday, saying they haven't seen a...
1,000 food workers at San Francisco airport are on strike
Workers who provide food and drinks to travelers at San Francisco International Airport are on strike, seeking what they say would be their first raise in four years.
Thrillist
LocalNewsMatters.org
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
