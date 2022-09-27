ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches man sentenced to 80 months after 2019 standoff

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 80 months Tuesday for federal firearms violations after having a standoff with law enforcement and threating to kill his parents in 2019, according to United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Texas. Travis Lane Favro, 47, plead guilty in 2021 to being a felon […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Police: Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest of car theft suspect

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - An alleged car thief may have found a winning scratch-off ticket in a truck, but his luck stopped there. In July 2021, investigators in Smith County, Texas, said they tracked a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off found in one of four vehicles stolen from European Automotive Repair in Tyler, KLTV reported.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion

Chapel Hill students gather for See You at the Pole event. Despite the recent catastrophic events that have occurred on school campuses, student Keziah Knight says she’s happy to pray for positive change and to speak about God to her friends through music. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Proceeds from...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Lufkin, TX
Lufkin, TX
KLTV

Fire at Lufkin apartment complex

Moore Magnet School students received high fives and fist bumps on Thursday. It’s part of a program the school started last year called Dudes Holding Doors. Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Diboll Police Department welcomes new K9

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – The Diboll Police Department is welcoming a new K9 officer, according to an announcement they made on Monday. The K9 officer was trained in narcotics detection and sent to Diboll by the Houston K9 Academy. He will be handled by Officer Nichole Boots, making her one of the only K9 handlers […]
DIBOLL, TX
KTRE

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police report a shooting occurred Monday night that left one man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to police around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Community Grocery Rd. and found the adult male victim in a parked vehicle. The victim was...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Log building burns in overnight fire in Hemphill

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Authorities were called around 11 p.m. last night to a log building on fire in Hemphill. This building is located on Sabine Street in Hemphill. The building was unoccupied but had recently changed ownership to MT Nails who owns the building next door. “It came in actually...
HEMPHILL, TX
KTRE

Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County

Fire fighters fought the fire for three hours before it was contained. Watch KTRE news at 6 p.m. every weekday. Lufkin apartment complex roof removed to battle fire. Watch KTRE news at 6 p.m. every weekday. City of Tyler sending delegation to sister city in Poland. Updated: 10 hours ago.
SABINE COUNTY, TX

