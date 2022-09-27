Read full article on original website
Nacogdoches man sentenced to 80 months after 2019 standoff
BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 80 months Tuesday for federal firearms violations after having a standoff with law enforcement and threating to kill his parents in 2019, according to United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Texas. Travis Lane Favro, 47, plead guilty in 2021 to being a felon […]
Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming
BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
Police: Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest of car theft suspect
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - An alleged car thief may have found a winning scratch-off ticket in a truck, but his luck stopped there. In July 2021, investigators in Smith County, Texas, said they tracked a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off found in one of four vehicles stolen from European Automotive Repair in Tyler, KLTV reported.
Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
Chapel Hill students gather for See You at the Pole event. Despite the recent catastrophic events that have occurred on school campuses, student Keziah Knight says she’s happy to pray for positive change and to speak about God to her friends through music. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Proceeds from...
Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Moore Magnet School students received high fives and fist bumps on Thursday. It’s part of a program the school started last year called Dudes Holding Doors. Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver...
12-year-old Texas girl dies after shooting father in alleged plot to kill family, sheriff says
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old North Texas girl who shot herself after shooting her father in an alleged plot to kill her family has died from her injuries, authorities said Wednesday. The Parker County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. and found...
Nacogdoches police investigate shooting after 1 man severely injured
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating after one man was found in a vehicle shot multiple times Monday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. Officers found a man in a parked car with "multiple life threatening gunshot wounds."
POLICE: East Texas Pizza Hut employee shot during attempted robbery
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police say a Pizza Hut employee was injured during an attempted robbery Saturday night. According to the LPD, two men wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Dr. restaurant around 11 p.m., one of them was reportedly armed with a long gun. "They demanded money...
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is from Center but […]
Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Nacogdoches, officials say
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Police are investigating a shooting on Monday night in Nacogdoches after a man was found in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. after receiving calls about gunshots in the area. Officials […]
Diboll Police Department welcomes new K9
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – The Diboll Police Department is welcoming a new K9 officer, according to an announcement they made on Monday. The K9 officer was trained in narcotics detection and sent to Diboll by the Houston K9 Academy. He will be handled by Officer Nichole Boots, making her one of the only K9 handlers […]
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police report a shooting occurred Monday night that left one man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to police around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Community Grocery Rd. and found the adult male victim in a parked vehicle. The victim was...
Log building burns in overnight fire in Hemphill
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Authorities were called around 11 p.m. last night to a log building on fire in Hemphill. This building is located on Sabine Street in Hemphill. The building was unoccupied but had recently changed ownership to MT Nails who owns the building next door. “It came in actually...
Henderson, TX Police Ask for Help: Do You Recognize These Suspects?
Recently on their Facebook page, the officers of the Henderson, TX Police Department shared photos of three suspects and asked for the public's help in identifying them. There weren't many details given regarding the incidents of which they are suspected of being a part, but here's what we know about each of them:
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Fire fighters fought the fire for three hours before it was contained. Watch KTRE news at 6 p.m. every weekday. Lufkin apartment complex roof removed to battle fire. Watch KTRE news at 6 p.m. every weekday. City of Tyler sending delegation to sister city in Poland. Updated: 10 hours ago.
74-Year-Old Lucy Geishaker Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday afternoon. Officials reported that 74-year-old Lucy Geishaker was pronounced dead at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in collision with truck carrying logging skidder
TYLER COUNTY — Mike Lout and Steve W Stewart/KJAS - One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant...
Major crash reported on US 259 in Rusk County causing traffic delays
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County OEM is reporting a major crash at US 259 North at FM 850. According to officials, FM 850 is blocked on the east side of 259 and motorists should expect delays, especially northbound on 259. No further information has been provided at this time. KETK will update this […]
'Call 911, there's a baby' | Livingston family rescues baby they found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — The McClains live close enough to Livingston for convenience, but they're far enough away to avoid most nefarious activity. "It’s just peaceful and quiet,” Katharine McClain said. All was fine until Saturday morning when their security camera recorded a mostly naked man checking their...
