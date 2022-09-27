Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids
Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
Need help with rent? Rental relief program to reopen
To help Oahu renters this fall, the City and County of Honolulu said they will reopen the Rental and Utility Relief Program for thousands of new applications.
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of recent, serious vandalism at city parks has some park-goers more concerned for their safety. Last week, vandals destroyed toilets inside the bathroom at Pokai Bay Beach Park. That caused a serious flooding and plumbing issue inside the public restroom, even causing the shower to become inoperable.
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
LIST: 10 bucket list activities to do in Hawaii
If you have lived in Hawaii your entire life or you are a first-time visitor here's a list of bucket list activities to cross off.
KITV.com
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
KITV.com
More than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at Port of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- US Coast Guard inspectors recovered more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on a cargo ship during a training exercise in partnership with state and federal agencies. The training operation, dubbed the Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO), took place in August at the Port of Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions
WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
All-pedestrian crossings to be added in Waikiki to increase safety
Intersections near Ala Moana Center are said to become all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
KITV.com
Chinese company plans to sell off its entire Hawaii real estate portfolio by year's end
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land near or at the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu is planning to sell off all of its properties by the end of this year. Honolulu developer nixes deal with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu
Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
