ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids

Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Hotspots#Sand Island#Abortion#Traffic Accident
KITV.com

COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

More than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at Port of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- US Coast Guard inspectors recovered more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on a cargo ship during a training exercise in partnership with state and federal agencies. The training operation, dubbed the Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO), took place in August at the Port of Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
hawaiinewsnow.com

In West Maui, a disappearing shoreline and few long-term solutions

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion — and many residents are growing increasingly alarmed by the impacts. At the Maui Eldorado in Kaanapali, a beach cabana is at the tip of the ocean. “Normally, we will have...
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu

Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy