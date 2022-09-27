Spokane City Council votes to pursue funding for regional law enforcement training center

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council approves changes to how civil asset forfeiture funds are spent
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council approved an ordinance giving it more control over how the city spends funds from its civil asset forfeiture account at its meeting on Sept. 26, by a vote of 4-3. The change will require the city to spend the same amount of forfeiture funds on its two “top priorities” for combatting drugs in the community. Those priorities are use by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) for confidential informants and drug buys, and funding for at-risk youth drug prevention programs.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council votes to raise donor limit from $500 to $1,000
SPOKANE, Wash. – A change was made by the City of Spokane when it comes the amount of donations a politician running for office in the City of Spokane is able to receive. The Spokane City Council voted on Sept. 12 to raise the donor limit from $500 to $1,000 making it easier for Spokane politicians to raise money when they run for office.
inlander.com
Councilman Zappone swears his proposed redistricting map wasn't meant to benefit Councilman Zappone
Progressive Spokane City Councilmember Zack Zappone narrowly squeaked by in last year's City Council elections, besting conservative business owner Mike Lish in District 3 by just 262 votes, just over a percentage point. But if Map #2 from the City of Spokane Redistricting Board is approved, his reelection fight would...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane City Council approves more oversight for drug seizure funds
The Spokane City Council has voted to increase oversight on how police spend money they seize during drug investigations. That money, called civil asset forfeiture funds, is controversial. Police can seize it, or other property they can sell for cash, if they believe its connected to a crime, even if the owner is never convicted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Department of Veterans Affairs to open new clinic in rural north Idaho in October
SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced it will hold an open house for its new contract clinic in Bonner County near Sandpoint. The open house will take place Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. The contractor, STGi International will offer a full-time Physician, an Advanced...
#4ThePeople: Spokane County Sheriff candidates share solutions to crime, Camp Hope, staffing
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Spokane County. Two candidates are vying for your vote to replace Ozzie Knezovich. 4 News Now is asking them how they’ll tackle the issues that matter most to you for keeping your family safe.
KXLY
Spokane, Stevens County to hire School Resource Deputy for Nine Mile Falls School District
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has made an agreement with Stevens County, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and the Nine Mile Falls School District to hire a School Resource Deputy. The Nine Mile Falls School District is located in both Spokane County and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners criticize assessor’s request
COEUR d’ALENE — Despite reservations about the hefty cost, Kootenai County commissioners reaffirmed their decision Tuesday to allow Assessor Bela Kovacs to hire a private company to conduct property appraisals and assist with training personnel. Commissioners voted 2-1 on the request last week, with Bill Brooks opposing. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
Spokane School Board considering messaging to parents about safe firearm storage
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane School Board is considering increasing its efforts to inform parents of their obligations to store firearms in their homes securely. A draft resolution shows the district would work with local law enforcement, health agencies and nonprofits to collaborate and increase their efforts in this messaging.
KREM
'It’s not a very rosy picture' | Geiger Corrections Center facing closure as staffing shortages persist
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Staffing shortages at the Geiger Corrections Center in Airway Heights may soon cause Spokane County to close the prison permanently, according to Detention Services Director Mike Sparber. Sparber told Spokane County Commissioners about the prison's staffing shortages in mid-September. KREM 2 obtained a copy of...
Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November
SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spokane County assessor shows where housing values come from
(The Center Square)- Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis recently briefed a group of government leaders about the process involved in setting property values, which are up 25-30% this year throughout the county. “We want people to pay their fair share of taxes, but we don’t want them to pay more...
#4ThePeople; Here’s who’s running to be Spokane County’s next sheriff
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in 16 years, Spokane County will have a new sheriff. There are two candidates vying for your vote. John Nowels is the current undersheriff. Wade Nelson is a retired detective with the Sheriff’s Office. Both worked closely with current Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich over the years, but only Nowels received his endorsement. Both are...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Camp Bay beach issue remanded to commissioners
SANDPOINT — A decision on Camp Bay Road access has been remanded to Bonner County commissioners by a district judge on Sept. 20. M3 first petitioned the county in 2021 to vacate the last half mile of the road for a private subdivision. County commissioners initially approved the application, agreeing with the company’s contention it would benefit the public. The controversial decision prompted a huge public outcry and a Sagle couple filed suit over the decision.
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane Homeless Coalition Chair invites sheriff, other City members to Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich looks to clear Camp Hope over the next few weeks, the chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition wants him and others to see Camp Hope first hand. SHC Chair Robert Lippman invited Knezovich, the City of Spokane administration and members of Spokane...
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
Grant allows Northern Lakes Fire to staff third station with 12 firefighters
RATHDRUM, Idaho – The Northern Lakes Fire District will hire 12 new firefighters to staff a third station thanks to a new grant. The Department of Homeland Security grant, which totals more than $4.5 million, will fund those 12 firefighters for three years. The third station will be in...
Comments / 0