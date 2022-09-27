Spokane City Council votes to pursue funding for regional law enforcement training center

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council approved an ordinance giving it more control over how the city spends funds from its civil asset forfeiture account at its meeting on Sept. 26, by a vote of 4-3. The change will require the city to spend the same amount of forfeiture funds on its two “top priorities” for combatting drugs in the community. Those priorities are use by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) for confidential informants and drug buys, and funding for at-risk youth drug prevention programs.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO