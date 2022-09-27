Read full article on original website
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
MSNBC
Maricopa County prosecutor sows doubt about Arizona abortion law
Following an Arizona judge’s decision to reinstate a near-total ban on abortion, first enacted in 1864, the top attorney in the state’s most populous county said she won’t prosecute women who undergo the procedure. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell,...
AZFamily
New California laws to impact Arizona women seeking abortions
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The heated debate over abortion varies from state to state. Arizona is one of 13 states that currently bans most abortions. But right next door in California, an effort is underway to help women in states that restrict abortion-related services. California just passed more than a dozen new abortion laws designed to protect patients and providers.
AZFamily
Dozens rally in Phoenix to push signature verification on school voucher measure
Debate gets heated between Arizona attorney general candidates over election abortion. Arizona attorney general candidates squared off in a heated debate where they battled over abortion and election integrity. California passes over a dozen laws protecting abortion patients and providers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Right next door in California,...
AZFamily
Arizona attorney general candidates argue over 2020 election, abortion during debate
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s mail-in ballots go out in just 13 days, and on Wednesday night, the two candidates running for state attorney general are still fighting over the last election. The 2020 election and abortion were the most contentious issues in the only televised debate in the pivotal race to decide who will become Arizona’s next top cop. Democratic candidate Kris Mayes accused her opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, of being anti-democratic for pushing baseless conspiracies that the 2020 election was stolen. Hamadeh won former president Donald Trump’s endorsement in a contested primary and is part of the so-called MAGA slate of Trump’s hand-picked candidates in Arizona who have promoted unsupported election fraud claims.
12news.com
Maricopa County Attorney candidates respond to Friday's abortion ruling
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. An Arizona judge last week ruled that prosecutors could enforce a 158-year-old near-total abortion ban. On Tuesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell laid out her position on how she plans to move forward as the county's top prosecutor.
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Arizona Democrats Riding on Abortion Rights to Make Up for Poor Biden Approval
Democrats in Arizona say they’re more interested in November’s election, with abortion laws becoming their battle cry. But, they will have to outwork President Joe Biden’s mid-term approval ratings. A recent Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll from OH Predictive Insights found that 59% of Arizona voters think...
AZFamily
Doctors react to near-total statewide abortion ban reinstated in Arizona
Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick, is one of the many health care providers telling patients they'll have to leave the state for an abortion. Planned Parenthood asks Arizona judge to put a hold on abortion ruling. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to...
KTAR.com
New Arizona law doubles duration of protective orders to 2 years
PHOENIX – A new Arizona law that went into effect Saturday doubles the duration of protective orders from one year to two. House Bill 2604 also extends the length of emergency orders of protection to seven days. State law previously limited emergency orders to the close of the judicial business day after it was issued or 72 hours, whichever was longer.
KTAR.com
Sheriffs suggest ways to tackle drugs and addiction in Arizona
PHOENIX — With big fentanyl busts in the news and numbers up in Arizona, experts are talking about the best ways to address addiction. Elected officials and law enforcement came together as part of a roundtable on the Save Our Streets plan – introduced by state representative candidate Matt Gress. The subject was different ways to fight the influx of drugs like fentanyl.
ABC 15 News
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute people who have abortions
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute those who have abortions following a decision by a Pima County judge that banned abortions in Arizona last week. “I will not prosecute women for having abortions. No statute even suggests a woman will ever be prosecuted...
New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial
On Saturday, nearly all of the bills signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year went into effect. Some of them impact Arizonans in their daily lives, classrooms and voting booths. GOP legislators waved through a number of laws targeting pandemic safety measures that many found stifling. Some of them might handicap the […] The post New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Arizona News
More than 100 million people in the U.S. suffer from diet-related diseases and 90% of all US healthcare costs come from chronic diseases that could, in part, be helped by a better diet. Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By...
kyma.com
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot
PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
kjzz.org
ASU survey of suicide finds elderly are most at risk in Arizona
The ASU Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety studied suicide trends in the state for the second half of the last decade. Elderly people were at the highest risk. People older than 75 had a rate of about 30.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people. Across all demographics, Yavapai...
arizonasuntimes.com
Blake Masters Receives Endorsement from Arizona Police Association
The Arizona Police Association (APA), the umbrella agency representing the state’s law enforcement professionals, endorsed Blake Masters in his race for the Senate on Monday, saying he will bring relief to a state struggling with crime. “On behalf of the Arizona Police Association, I am pleased to announce our...
AZFamily
8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. Across the U.S., more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between...
Truth Check: Super PAC says Caraveo is too radical
A Colorado ad about Rep. Yadira Caraveo is from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC with ties to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
NBC News
Lake hits Arizona airwaves with multi-million dollar ad buy
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is out with her first TV ads of the general election as part of a major advertising buy meant to quickly close the spending gap between her and the Democrats. Since the Aug. 2 primary through Monday, Lake had spent no money on television...
