PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s mail-in ballots go out in just 13 days, and on Wednesday night, the two candidates running for state attorney general are still fighting over the last election. The 2020 election and abortion were the most contentious issues in the only televised debate in the pivotal race to decide who will become Arizona’s next top cop. Democratic candidate Kris Mayes accused her opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, of being anti-democratic for pushing baseless conspiracies that the 2020 election was stolen. Hamadeh won former president Donald Trump’s endorsement in a contested primary and is part of the so-called MAGA slate of Trump’s hand-picked candidates in Arizona who have promoted unsupported election fraud claims.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO