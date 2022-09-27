Read full article on original website
Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos
Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget
UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
gcaptain.com
China Warns Waning Global Demand Is Top Threat to Trade
(Bloomberg) — Overseas demand for goods from China is weakening as the global economy slows, warned a senior Chinese commerce ministry official, though the country still expects foreign trade to grow in the second half of this year. “The slowdown in external demand is the biggest uncertainty faced by...
CNBC
Gold pulls back on dollar strength, hawkish Fed view
Gold prices retreated on Thursday, as prospects for more U.S. interest rate hikes and a subdued outlook for global economic growth bolstered the dollar. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,653.79 per ounce, as of 0404 GMT, after rising about 2% in its biggest daily gain since March on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,662.40.
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
The typical Chinese adult is now richer than the typical European adult, a new wealth report finds
Credit Suisse released its 2021 Global Wealth Report this month, which estimates the wealth of households around the world.
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
China's yuan drops to weakest level in 14 years and is on track for its worst annual loss since 1994
China's yuan dropped to its lowest level versus the dollar since 2008. The onshore currency weakened to 7.2409 per dollar, its lowest in 14 years. Beijing must navigate a weakening currency, a real estate crisis, and disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns. China's yuan weakened to its lowest mark against the dollar since...
CNBC
China alleges U.S. spy agency hacked key infrastructure and sent user data back to headquarters
Chinese researchers accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out an attack on a government-backed university. The NSA managed to gain access to the data of "sensitive identities" and send that back to its headquarters, a reported published by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360 alleged.
CNBC
Mystery leaks hit Russian undersea gas lines, raising European suspicions
European countries on Tuesday raced to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea. Neither Nord Stream pipelines were pumping gas at the time. European countries on Tuesday raced to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden...
There were an estimated 17.7 million excess deaths due to COVID-19: report
This article was originally published on The Conversation. A global report released today highlights massive global failures in the response to COVID-19. The report, which was convened by The Lancet journal and to which we contributed, highlights widespread global failures of prevention and basic public health. This resulted in an...
CNBC
China's flood of new electric cars cost 20% more to insure than fuel-powered cars
In general, the insurance premium for new energy cars — which includes electric — is about 20% higher than it would be for a comparable traditional fuel-powered car, said Wenwen Chen, director at S&P Global Ratings, who leads the firm's research for China insurance. For all of 2021,...
Overseas buyers look to snap up London property as weak pound takes demand to ‘new levels’
Demand in London property from foreign investors is at “new levels” as they rush to make the most of the weaker pound. The pound steadied in early trading in Asian markets on Tuesday, recovering ground slightly from the record low of 1.0327 against the dollar on Monday morning.
CNBC
Amazon hikes pay for warehouse and delivery workers
Amazon is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 an hour, the company said Wednesday. Amazon is hiking wages as it prepares to enter the peak holiday shopping season, and it stares down increased organizing efforts among its front-line workforce.
Dow jumps 548 points as the Bank of England's intervention calms market panic over the UK's budget plans
US stocks climbed Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its first win in seven sessions. The Bank of England pledged to buy UK debt temporarily to stabilize markets rocked by the government's mini-budget. Oil prices rose and concerns about iPhone 14 demand weighed on Apple's stock. US stocks climbed Wednesday...
Yellen says 'monitoring' UK developments after pound plummets - FT
Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the United States was monitoring developments in Britain after the government unveiled a fiscal programme that sent the pound to a record low against the dollar, the Financial Times reported.
What does the pound’s slump mean for the UK and its consumers?
How the currency crisis affects imports, prices, investors and the Bank of England
CNBC
GM delays return-to-office mandate after employee backlash
DETROIT – General Motors is conducting damage control around its return-to-office plans after a Friday afternoon message to employees spurred backlash and confusion. The company's senior leadership team on Friday said corporate workers would be required to return to physical locations at least three days a week, beginning later this year, in what the company called an evolution of its current remote work policies.
Pound slides; former BOE chief Carney accuses government of ‘undercutting’ Bank – business live
Carney says government ‘working at cross-purposes with the Bank’
