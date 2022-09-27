PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey joined dozens of Arizona parents and children and called on the Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to quickly count the referendum signatures dropped off last Friday that would block a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system. “Now is not the time for politics,” Ducey said Wednesday during a rally in front of Hobbs’ office. “It’s a time to put these parents first. Arizona is going to be the first state that funds students, not systems.” Parents and kids held signs at the protest with messages like, “Stop holding up our kids’ education.”

