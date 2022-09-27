Read full article on original website
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
Mother Charged with Pocketing Government Benefits of 14-Year-Old Autistic Daughter Who Was Shot in the Head and Dumped in a Livestock Trough
Cadence Langley was just 14 years old when someone shot her in the back of the head and dumped her body in a livestock watering box in a rural part of Safford, Arizona in October 2020. Late last month, her mother Amber Langley, 38, was arrested on fraud charges for...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Arizona man shot in the head at family party credits his concealed carry for saving lives: ‘would have died’
An Arizona man who was shot in the head while attending a Fourth of July party with his family this summer is speaking out about how he was able to thwart the shooter from killing more people with his concealed carry firearm. "My back was turned. I heard the first...
Man accused of decapitating ex-girlfriend with sword believed to be US citizen
A man accused of decapitating his ex-girlfriend with a sword outside her Northern California home is believed to have been in the United States legally despite previous reports indicating otherwise.
Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama
A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge.José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the deaths of Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her juvenile son in more than one statement, Tallapoosa County authorities said in a court document filed Tuesday.Prosecutors revealed the statements in a motion that asked a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found...
This father uprooted his life in South Carolina and raised $300,000 to move to Arizona to find out what happened to his missing son: 'I do have faith'
David Robinson, the father of a geologist who was last seen in June 2021, said he has had little help from local police, so he stepped up.
Man accused of repeatedly exposing himself to women on trail arrested, Virginia cops say
Police have received several reports of a man exposing himself and grabbing women on the trail, and they believe the incidents are connected.
California Mom Pleading Guilty To Killing Seven-Year-Old Autistic Son Outside Las Vegas
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, charged with strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death outside Las Vegas last year, has agreed to plead guilty in his death and serve 28 years in prison. A California mom accused of strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death and leaving his naked body on a...
Family Opposes ‘Brash’ Plea Deal for South Dakota Man Who Allegedly Murdered His Brother and Pregnant Sister-in-Law
It looks like a South Dakota man will plead guilty to murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law. The family, however, opposes it. Authorities have said that Brent M. Hanson beat his brother Clyde Hanson to death with a baseball bat and killed Jessica Hanson with a machete, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KELO. Jessica was approximately 9 months pregnant at the time, law enforcement said. Family identified the unborn child as daughter Annika Hanson.
Arizona man who flagged down deputy to confess to killing stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible
The Arizona man who flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road on Thursday to confess to killing his stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible, according to a statement of probable cause from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, told deputies...
Black Inmate Tased By White Sergeant While Strapped In Chair Files Lawsuit
'Being black didn’t warrant that kind of treatment, humiliation, to be tied up for hours and degraded. I've never felt so defeated, and I couldn't even protect my body,' Travis Cole said.
AZFamily
Gov. Ducey, parents urge quick signature verification of school voucher referendum
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey joined dozens of Arizona parents and children and called on the Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to quickly count the referendum signatures dropped off last Friday that would block a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system. “Now is not the time for politics,” Ducey said Wednesday during a rally in front of Hobbs’ office. “It’s a time to put these parents first. Arizona is going to be the first state that funds students, not systems.” Parents and kids held signs at the protest with messages like, “Stop holding up our kids’ education.”
