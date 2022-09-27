ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The Independent

Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama

A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge.José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the deaths of Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her juvenile son in more than one statement, Tallapoosa County authorities said in a court document filed Tuesday.Prosecutors revealed the statements in a motion that asked a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found...
Law & Crime

Family Opposes ‘Brash’ Plea Deal for South Dakota Man Who Allegedly Murdered His Brother and Pregnant Sister-in-Law

It looks like a South Dakota man will plead guilty to murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law. The family, however, opposes it. Authorities have said that Brent M. Hanson beat his brother Clyde Hanson to death with a baseball bat and killed Jessica Hanson with a machete, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KELO. Jessica was approximately 9 months pregnant at the time, law enforcement said. Family identified the unborn child as daughter Annika Hanson.
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey, parents urge quick signature verification of school voucher referendum

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey joined dozens of Arizona parents and children and called on the Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to quickly count the referendum signatures dropped off last Friday that would block a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system. “Now is not the time for politics,” Ducey said Wednesday during a rally in front of Hobbs’ office. “It’s a time to put these parents first. Arizona is going to be the first state that funds students, not systems.” Parents and kids held signs at the protest with messages like, “Stop holding up our kids’ education.”
