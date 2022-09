Lincoln seniors aged 60+, join us for lunch across from Bemis Hall in the First Parish Church auditorium. New and improved menu is listed on the newsletter calendar. This program runs weekly. $2 suggested donation. Dine in or carry out available. Call 781-259-8811 to register. Reservation must be received by noon Wednesday. Sponsored by Minuteman Senior Services.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO