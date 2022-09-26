Read full article on original website
Climate Fast Forward
This year’s Wisconsin Climate Fast Forward 2022 gives everyone in Wisconsin the chance to be a part of the solution to the climate emergency and confront the challenges we still face in accelerating transformational change. This conference has many state- and nationwide experts and leaders in clean energy and climate fields and has a special five-track path uniquely designed to spur action on the climate emergency.
Making the Majority of Wisconsin Voices Heard
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Liz DiNovella, Alicia joins us from Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health (MARRCH) to talk about their rally and the counter-rally last Sunday, and their next steps as they work to overcome the Wisconsin abortion ban, and the upcoming national march and day of action on October 8th.
Wisconsinites on Finding Hope During the Pandemic
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, writer and professor B.J. Hollars sent out a call to Wisconsinites to share their responses to pandemic life and to fill in the blank: “Hope is the thing…” (inspired by Emily Dickinson’s poem “‘Hope’ is the Thing with Feathers“).
