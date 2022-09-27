ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Aurora city council approves jail time for shoplifters

AURORA, Colo. — A plan to require minimum jail sentences of three days for people convicted of stealing $300 or more worth of retail goods continued to divide Aurora’s City Council on Monday but still secured final approval. The policy takes effect in roughly 30 days. Council gave...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Arapahoe County, CO
9NEWS

2 men sentenced to life in prison for Denver double homicide

DENVER — Two men were each sentenced to two life sentences for a double homicide that occured in April of last year. Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23, were charged in the fatal shootings of DeAngelo Tafoya, 22, and David Lara, 59. Police responded to the shooting at...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Guilty plea after man found dead inside Arvada townhome

ARVADA, Colo. — A man arrested after a fatal shooting at an Arvada townhouse late last year pleaded guilty this week to a lesser charge of second-degree murder, court records show. Anthony Aguilera-Rivera made the 911 call to report the shooting at 11530 W. 70th Place just before 2...
ARVADA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Social Worker#Child Safety#Aurora Police
9NEWS

Greeley double homicide suspect arrested in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man wanted for killing two people in Greeley. The Greeley Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Paul Anthony Delgado Jr., 42, in connection with the March homicides of 47-year-old Corry Allen Lieby and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Aurora could consider ban on use of sedatives by emergency responders

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council has tabled a discussion on whether to consider a proposal to ban the use of sedatives to restrain people in police custody. If the proposal were approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker

THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Man with weapon forces way into Children's Hospital in Aurora, police say

DENVER — Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way into Children's Hospital in Aurora with a handgun overnight. According to a statement from the Children's Hospital, both the Aurora Police Department (APD) and the University of Colorado Police Department (CUPD) responded to the incident. APD says the man had already been contacted and placed into custody by CUPD before their officers arrived at around 12:20 a.m. Police said they don't know why he went through the employee entrance armed with a gun.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man injured in Commerce City shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings

GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy