DENVER — Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way into Children's Hospital in Aurora with a handgun overnight. According to a statement from the Children's Hospital, both the Aurora Police Department (APD) and the University of Colorado Police Department (CUPD) responded to the incident. APD says the man had already been contacted and placed into custody by CUPD before their officers arrived at around 12:20 a.m. Police said they don't know why he went through the employee entrance armed with a gun.

AURORA, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO