thefastmode.com
Telefónica Tech, HPE Aruba to Develop Fully Managed Network & Cybersecurity Service
Telefónica Tech , the strategic digital business unit of Telefónica, and Aruba , a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company and a leader in networking solutions, announced their partnership to jointly evolve their service linked to the workspace of the future (flexSITE) and help companies accelerate the adoption of the hybrid work model in the most secure way.
thefastmode.com
Versa Networks, Nabiq to Deliver SASE-enabled Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan
Versa Networks and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings.
thefastmode.com
Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services
Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
thefastmode.com
Palo Alto Networks Unveils Virtual Next-Gen Firewall on Azure Marketplace
Palo Alto Networks, a Microsoft Azure private MEC ecosystem partner, announced availability of VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) technology on the Azure Marketplace. Delivering end-to-end Zero Trust security at the enterprise edge, VM-Series virtual firewalls can now extend best-in-class NGFW capabilities to help protect Azure private MEC applications, providing centralized...
thefastmode.com
Astella, Astri HK Collaborate to Demo Live E2E 5G Integrated Small Cells at MWC
Astella Technologies (Astella), and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) collaborate with 5G industry leaders to deliver a live, 5G end-to-end demonstration of 5G integrated small cells at the MWC Las Vegas 2022, being held in Las Vegas from 28 September to 30 September 2022.
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
StackHawk Launches Deeper API Security Test Coverage
StackHawk, the company making application security testing part of software delivery, announced its Deeper API Security Test Coverage release. This expands StackHawk’s solution to help developers scan the entire API layer to uncover potential vulnerabilities. Today’s application architectures require different approaches to security testing, and legacy security testing tools result in untested parts of the application, or require tedious manual testing and are too slow for most modern release schedules. With this release. StackHawk provides developers the ability to test APIs deeper and faster, so organizations can be confident every build they release is secure.
thefastmode.com
TXO Systems Launches Wide Range of FTTx Street Cabinets
TXO, the leading provider of critical telecom network hardware and asset management services, has announced the availability of a wide range of Fibre-to-the-X (FTTx) street cabinets, designed to enable service providers to avoid supply chain challenges and accelerate FTTx roll-outs. TXO’s street cabinets offer 10 to 12 year lifecycles and...
thefastmode.com
Tele2 Signs New Agreement with Property Services Provider Stena Fastigheter
Tele2 announced it has signed a new agreement with Stena Fastigheter following a procurement process. Tele2 will deliver communication solutions to over 26,000 apartments and 2,000 commercial tenants in Sweden. The agreement Tele2 has signed with Stena Fastigheter is a combination deal that includes Tele2 consumer and business services as well as the communications operator iTUX and Tele2 IoT. The agreement runs until 2029.
thefastmode.com
Elevating the Customer Experience Through a Tech-Enabled Workforce Featured
Our personal and professional lives have blurred, with the unprecedented shift to remote and hybrid work. As work was pushed outside the boundaries of employees' regular work lives, businesses have needed to adjust to new ways of delivering better customer experiences. Organizations extended their customer engagement operations far beyond the normal boundaries of the contact center as they grappled with increased expectations for reliable, smooth and empatheticconnections. This change in workflow and lifestyle has forced all customer-focused operations to become more agile, driven by a revaluation and reinvestmentin technology built for remote and global accessibility. The result: with nearly all operations moving to the cloud, the need for legacy, on-premise customer service solutions has just about disappeared, delivering much more flexibility to this crucial business function.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
u.today
Auros Partnered with Pyth Network for Delivering High-Frequency On-Chain Data
Market making and algorithmic trading company Auros has announced its partnership with Pyth Network to deliver real-time and high-frequency data. Pyth will utilize pricing data presented on Auros' high-frequency trading system. Pyth is the leading oracle solution for a latency-sensitive market and financial data. The company helps bring institutional trading...
thefastmode.com
Arrcus, Vmware to Help CSPs Deliver Next-gen Services from Edge to Cloud
Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in cloud-to-edge network infrastructure, announced the next evolution in their partnership with VMware, focused on transforming telco networks to deliver next-gen services from the edge to the cloud. The expanded partnership will provide communication service providers with the ability to monetize...
thefastmode.com
Accedian, Cisco Partner to Help Zain Kuwait Automate its Network
Accedian and Cisco announced that they are helping Zain Kuwait automate its network with increased network visibility and service assurance to deliver superior B2B customer experiences. Zain Kuwait, the leading digital service provider in the country, partnered with Accedian and Cisco to enhance visibility and insight into its network. With...
thefastmode.com
Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa
Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
thefastmode.com
Mavenir's 2G, 4G & 5G Open RAN Radios Now Made in India
Mavenir today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamTM portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands. OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO,...
thefastmode.com
pSemi Announces Production Readiness of its New 5G mmWave Switch
PSemi®, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announced the production readiness of a new SP4T switch targeted for wideband and high frequency applications up to 67 GHz. New pSemi mmWave switch supports wireless infrastructure, test and measurement, non-terrestrial networks and point-to-point communication systems. An industry-first, this compact and...
thefastmode.com
CEVA Intros 'Industry's First' 5G Baseband Platform IP for ASICs, PentaG-RAN
CEVA (CEVA) introduced PentaG-RAN, the industry's first 5G baseband platform IP for ASICs targeting cellular infrastructure in both base station and radio configurations, including distributed units (DU), and Remote Radio Units (RRU), from small cell to Massive Multiple-Input, Multiple Output (mMIMO). This heterogeneous baseband compute platform has been designed to...
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
