zycrypto.com

Octus Bridge Integrates With Solana, Tops Its List Of Supported Networks

Cross-chain asset transfer platform Octus Bridge has topped its list of supported networks with the Solana network following a recent integration between the platforms. The development team behind Octus Bride, Broxus, announced that Octus Bridge has joined the Solana ecosystem after adding Solana to its list of supported networks. Hence, marking the eighth network to be officially integrated into the bridge.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Hofy lands $15M to help companies remotely manage enterprise equipment

More than two years later, investors still believe in Hofy’s mission, evidently. The company today closed a $15 million Series B round led by CNP with participation from Stride, 20VC, Day One Ventures, Kindred Capital, Activum and TrueSight, bringing Hofy’s total raised to $30.2 million. Bouremoum tells TechCrunch that the fresh cash will be used to expand Hofy’s service to more countries while growing its suite of IT services.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Iliad launches its own payments processing platform Stancer

While French retailers, online shops and businesses can use Stancer starting today, Iliad has been using Stancer for many of its activities, including as the payments processing platform to bill Free’s mobile and internet subscribers. Stancer currently processes 200,000 transactions per day — it represents 6 million transactions per month and €1.3 billion in transaction volume.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services

Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Vietnam's FPT Software Ventures into Chipmaking

Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thefastmode.com

Tele2 Signs New Agreement with Property Services Provider Stena Fastigheter

Tele2 announced it has signed a new agreement with Stena Fastigheter following a procurement process. Tele2 will deliver communication solutions to over 26,000 apartments and 2,000 commercial tenants in Sweden. The agreement Tele2 has signed with Stena Fastigheter is a combination deal that includes Tele2 consumer and business services as well as the communications operator iTUX and Tele2 IoT. The agreement runs until 2029.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Vendease Raises $30M to Improve Restaurant Procurement Across Africa

Restaurant procurement platform Vendease raised $30 million in a mix of equity funding and debt financing to expand its marketplace across Africa and consolidate operations in Nigeria and Ghana. The Y Combinator-backed digital platform enables eight cities in Nigeria and Ghana to buy food supplies at lower prices than what...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Moxion Power Secures $100 Million Series B to Scale Clean Energy Manufacturing and Signs Strategic Partnership with Sunbelt Rentals

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Moxion Power Co., a manufacturer of clean, mobile energy storage technology, today announced securing $100 million in Series B funding led by Tamarack Global along with participation from Moxion’s Series A lead-investor, Energy Impact Partners. Several significant investors participated in the round, including Sunbelt Rentals, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Marubeni Ventures, Suffolk Technologies, and Rocketship.vc. Moxion Power will use the funding to scale production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand for its mobile energy storage product lineup. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005335/en/ Moxion Power’s mobile energy storage solution (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Versa Networks, Nabiq to Deliver SASE-enabled Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan

Versa Networks and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings.
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa

Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

NTT DATA to Acquire Apisero to Boost Cloud & Data Offering

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apisero, a leading global MuleSoft consulting firm. The acquisition supports NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner in the market providing clients end-to-end cloud and data and engineering capabilities. and adds approximately 2,100 global resources.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile Plans to Deploy 30,000 Units Symware Next-gen DU in Japan

Rakuten Symphony announced general availability for its Symware next-generation distributed unit (DU) product with plans to deploy 30,000 units across Rakuten Mobile’s network in Japan. The rollout targets installation across 23,000 new sites in just 10 months and will support continued subscriber coverage expansion efforts for the world’s largest...
WORLD
Reuters

H&M profits hit by surging costs and wary shoppers

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - H&M, the world's No.2 fashion retailer, launched a 2 billion Swedish crown ($177 million) cost savings drive on Thursday after reporting weaker-than-expected profits due to soaring input costs, slowing consumer spending and its exit from Russia.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, are pleased to announce the appointment of Raghu Krishnan as the new Area Managing Director for AMET (Africa, Middle East, and Turkey), effective September 1 st, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005819/en/ Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey (Photo: Business Wire) Raghu Krishnan is replacing Makis Kosmatos who will be appointed to the position of Area Managing Director for Southern Europe & France, following a five-year stint dotted with successful growth numbers.
HEALTH
thefastmode.com

Elevating the Customer Experience Through a Tech-Enabled Workforce Featured

Our personal and professional lives have blurred, with the unprecedented shift to remote and hybrid work. As work was pushed outside the boundaries of employees' regular work lives, businesses have needed to adjust to new ways of delivering better customer experiences. Organizations extended their customer engagement operations far beyond the normal boundaries of the contact center as they grappled with increased expectations for reliable, smooth and empatheticconnections. This change in workflow and lifestyle has forced all customer-focused operations to become more agile, driven by a revaluation and reinvestmentin technology built for remote and global accessibility. The result: with nearly all operations moving to the cloud, the need for legacy, on-premise customer service solutions has just about disappeared, delivering much more flexibility to this crucial business function.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences

UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a young, vibrant and mobile-first eCommerce market. Local shoppers use their smartphones throughout nearly every part of their shopping journeys, in greater numbers than seen in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom or the United States. In total, nearly 70% of all local shoppers used their phones in some capacity during their most recent retail journeys, whether it was to check product reviews, pay via mobile wallet, track eCommerce orders or use navigation apps to locate products in-store.
SHOPPING

