thefastmode.com
The Digital Oilfield: Re-Imagining Sustainability Amidst Record Profits, Global Challenges Featured
Persistent volatility in oil and gas markets worldwide has not only resulted in consumers rethinking the most efficient ways to get from point A to point B, it has also, surprisingly, given leaders in these industries opportunities to both reimagine as well as rethink investment in their core operations moving forward.
zycrypto.com
Octus Bridge Integrates With Solana, Tops Its List Of Supported Networks
Cross-chain asset transfer platform Octus Bridge has topped its list of supported networks with the Solana network following a recent integration between the platforms. The development team behind Octus Bride, Broxus, announced that Octus Bridge has joined the Solana ecosystem after adding Solana to its list of supported networks. Hence, marking the eighth network to be officially integrated into the bridge.
TechCrunch
Hofy lands $15M to help companies remotely manage enterprise equipment
More than two years later, investors still believe in Hofy’s mission, evidently. The company today closed a $15 million Series B round led by CNP with participation from Stride, 20VC, Day One Ventures, Kindred Capital, Activum and TrueSight, bringing Hofy’s total raised to $30.2 million. Bouremoum tells TechCrunch that the fresh cash will be used to expand Hofy’s service to more countries while growing its suite of IT services.
TechCrunch
Iliad launches its own payments processing platform Stancer
While French retailers, online shops and businesses can use Stancer starting today, Iliad has been using Stancer for many of its activities, including as the payments processing platform to bill Free’s mobile and internet subscribers. Stancer currently processes 200,000 transactions per day — it represents 6 million transactions per month and €1.3 billion in transaction volume.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services
Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
thefastmode.com
Vietnam's FPT Software Ventures into Chipmaking
Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of...
thefastmode.com
Tele2 Signs New Agreement with Property Services Provider Stena Fastigheter
Tele2 announced it has signed a new agreement with Stena Fastigheter following a procurement process. Tele2 will deliver communication solutions to over 26,000 apartments and 2,000 commercial tenants in Sweden. The agreement Tele2 has signed with Stena Fastigheter is a combination deal that includes Tele2 consumer and business services as well as the communications operator iTUX and Tele2 IoT. The agreement runs until 2029.
Vendease Raises $30M to Improve Restaurant Procurement Across Africa
Restaurant procurement platform Vendease raised $30 million in a mix of equity funding and debt financing to expand its marketplace across Africa and consolidate operations in Nigeria and Ghana. The Y Combinator-backed digital platform enables eight cities in Nigeria and Ghana to buy food supplies at lower prices than what...
Moxion Power Secures $100 Million Series B to Scale Clean Energy Manufacturing and Signs Strategic Partnership with Sunbelt Rentals
RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Moxion Power Co., a manufacturer of clean, mobile energy storage technology, today announced securing $100 million in Series B funding led by Tamarack Global along with participation from Moxion’s Series A lead-investor, Energy Impact Partners. Several significant investors participated in the round, including Sunbelt Rentals, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Marubeni Ventures, Suffolk Technologies, and Rocketship.vc. Moxion Power will use the funding to scale production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand for its mobile energy storage product lineup. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005335/en/ Moxion Power’s mobile energy storage solution (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Versa Networks, Nabiq to Deliver SASE-enabled Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan
Versa Networks and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings.
thefastmode.com
Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa
Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
thefastmode.com
NTT DATA to Acquire Apisero to Boost Cloud & Data Offering
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apisero, a leading global MuleSoft consulting firm. The acquisition supports NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner in the market providing clients end-to-end cloud and data and engineering capabilities. and adds approximately 2,100 global resources.
thefastmode.com
Rakuten Mobile Plans to Deploy 30,000 Units Symware Next-gen DU in Japan
Rakuten Symphony announced general availability for its Symware next-generation distributed unit (DU) product with plans to deploy 30,000 units across Rakuten Mobile’s network in Japan. The rollout targets installation across 23,000 new sites in just 10 months and will support continued subscriber coverage expansion efforts for the world’s largest...
H&M profits hit by surging costs and wary shoppers
STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - H&M, the world's No.2 fashion retailer, launched a 2 billion Swedish crown ($177 million) cost savings drive on Thursday after reporting weaker-than-expected profits due to soaring input costs, slowing consumer spending and its exit from Russia.
Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, are pleased to announce the appointment of Raghu Krishnan as the new Area Managing Director for AMET (Africa, Middle East, and Turkey), effective September 1 st, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005819/en/ Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey (Photo: Business Wire) Raghu Krishnan is replacing Makis Kosmatos who will be appointed to the position of Area Managing Director for Southern Europe & France, following a five-year stint dotted with successful growth numbers.
thefastmode.com
Elevating the Customer Experience Through a Tech-Enabled Workforce Featured
Our personal and professional lives have blurred, with the unprecedented shift to remote and hybrid work. As work was pushed outside the boundaries of employees' regular work lives, businesses have needed to adjust to new ways of delivering better customer experiences. Organizations extended their customer engagement operations far beyond the normal boundaries of the contact center as they grappled with increased expectations for reliable, smooth and empatheticconnections. This change in workflow and lifestyle has forced all customer-focused operations to become more agile, driven by a revaluation and reinvestmentin technology built for remote and global accessibility. The result: with nearly all operations moving to the cloud, the need for legacy, on-premise customer service solutions has just about disappeared, delivering much more flexibility to this crucial business function.
UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences
UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a young, vibrant and mobile-first eCommerce market. Local shoppers use their smartphones throughout nearly every part of their shopping journeys, in greater numbers than seen in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom or the United States. In total, nearly 70% of all local shoppers used their phones in some capacity during their most recent retail journeys, whether it was to check product reviews, pay via mobile wallet, track eCommerce orders or use navigation apps to locate products in-store.
